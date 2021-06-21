International
Britain begins negotiations with 9 trillion Pacific free trade area
- Joining the CPTPP would trouble Britain in some of the world’s largest current and future economies, populated by half a billion people and with a combined GDP of 9 trillion in 2019
- An agreement would open up new markets for our service industries, lower tariffs on goods such as cars and whiskey, and create new opportunities for farmers in the UK
- Our exports to these countries are set to increase by 37 billion, an increase of 65%, by 2030
The Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP) is home to 500 million people and includes some of the world’s largest current and future economies across Asia-Pacific and the Americas. Membership would give our exporters and service firms a better access to these dynamic markets, with nearly two-thirds of the world middle class expected to be in Asia by 2030.
Our exports to CPTPP countries are set to grow by 65% by 2030 37 billion. Membership will spur this growth and support British affairs. These benefits would increase over time, with the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan and the Republic of Korea all expressing interest in joining.
UK negotiating teams will work over the coming months to secure a good deal for businesses, manufacturers and consumers across the UK and Northern Ireland.
Membership would lower tariffs on major British exports such as cars and whiskey to industries employing hundreds of thousands of people and would mean tariff-free trade for 99.9% of our exports.
The deal should also benefit British farmers. With CPTPP countries set to account for 25% of global meat import demand by the end of the decade, the merger would support farmers selling high-quality produce such as beef and lamb in fast-growing markets like Mexico.
CPTTP is particularly advanced in both digital and services commerce, which plays with the strengths of Britains as the second largest exporter of services in the world. A deal would make it easier for the UK to sell digital services and cheaper and easier for tech firms to expand abroad.
Membership in the CPTPP would also open up new financial markets and professional services for British firms, making it easier for highly skilled Britons to live and work in member countries.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:
Membership in the CPTTP free trade partnership would open up unprecedented opportunities for fast-growing British businesses and consumers in the Indo-Pacific.
It’s an exciting opportunity to build on the entrepreneurial spirit of this country and the history of free trade to bring economic benefits across the UK.
International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said:
This part of the world is home to Britains. We left the EU with the promise of deepening ties with old allies and fast-growing consumer markets across Europe, and joining the high standards of the Trans-Pacific Partnership is an important part of that vision.
Membership would help our farmers, producers and innovators sell in some of the largest economies of the present and the future, but without relinquishing control over our laws, borders or money. It’s a glittering post-Brexit price I want to capture.
The CPTPP has strong rules to uphold workers’ rights: members must commit to having a minimum wage and recognizing trade unions. It also has strong environmental provisions.
The CPTPP agreement has strong rules against unfair commercial practices such as favoring state-owned enterprises, protectionism, discrimination against foreign investors, and forcing companies to submit private information. The United Kingdom will strengthen the international consensus against such unfair practices.
The free trade area would support the UK’s right to regulate in its national interest, rather than forcing harmonization for its members. This is in line with the Britains system, a strong rule of law, coupled with the freedom to set our own rules.
Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer, TheCityUK, said:
The economic center of world gravity is shifting towards the Indo-Pacific. Being part of the CPTPP would give firms in the UK greater access to one of the fastest growing populations of middle-class consumers in the world. This economic change will increase the demand for financial and professional services and products in which the UK excels.
Membership in the CPTPP offers Britain an additional platform to raise an issue of open market and trade liberalization of services, an important price for the UK and the global trade system. Membership will help the UK work more closely with other CPTPP members to develop innovative approaches to key areas of trade priority, including data, cross-border payments, regulatory coherence, investment protection and mutual recognition of professional qualifications.
Gerard Grech, CEO of Tech Nation, said:
We welcome CPTPP UK membership. It has never been a better time for British technology on the global stage. The UK was the 5th largest exporter of digital technology services in the world in 2019 and this agreement will push even more tech ladders in the UK to expand their reach to a truly global scale.
Tech Nation looks forward to working with the UK government to support more technology companies in the UK to scale and achieve overseas success.
Giles Derrington, Head of Public Works in Delivero – UK and Ireland, said:
As a proud UK tech business with operations in a number of CPTPP member countries, it is great news that the UK is looking to become a signatory to the agreement.
Innovation and technology agreement provisions will help facilitate digital commerce for UK companies operating in countries like Australia and Singapore and demonstrate the UK’s commitment to supporting companies to compete globally.
The UK has an amazing technology sector that I know can achieve amazing things in these markets through closer partnerships that CPTPP can help create.
Notes to Editors
UK exports to CPTPP countries are set to increase by 65% (37 billion) by 2030 and, in addition to this increase, static comparative analysis shows an additional trade increase of 3.3 billion as a result of UK accession. Comparative static analysis is not a prediction. reflects the world as it is now and does not take into account future changes such as the projected shift in economic activity to the east of the world or the impact of technology and innovation.
- CPTPP countries estimated 110 billion worth of UK trade in 2019 and UK trade with CPTPP member countries increased by 8% per year between 2016-19.
- Membership can also see 99.9% of UK exports that are eligible for duty-free trade with CPTPP countries. British manufacturers will also benefit from greater choice and lower prices on inputs from CPTPP countries.
- CPTPP holds its members to high standards that are expected to protect firms and consumers, eliminate forced and child labor, and enforce their laws in these areas, with members holding each other accountable for meeting these rules.
- We will not sign trade agreements that compromise our high environmental protection and food standards. We are a world leader in these areas and that will not change.
- Sources: IMF World Economic Outlook: April 2021, ONS UK Trade, all countries, adjusted non-seasonally: Q4 2020
