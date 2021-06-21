Iran’s next president vows a tough line on missiles and militias

The newly elected Iranian president, in his first press conference on Monday, rejected US pressure for a broader deal with the Islamic Republic that would limit its ballistic missile program and curb its regional military policies in addition to the content of its nuclear program.

President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, a conservative cleric, said Irans ballistic missiles and its regional policies were non-negotiable and that he would not meet with President Biden. He called on the United States to comply with a 2015 agreement in which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for lifting economic sanctions against it.

“My serious recommendation to the US government is to immediately return to their commitments, lift all sanctions and show that they have goodwill,” he told a news conference with local and international reporters in Tehran.

Regional issues and missiles are non-negotiable, he said, adding that the United States had not carried out the issues on which it had negotiated, agreed and committed.