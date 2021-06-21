International
Iran’s next president vows a tough line on missiles and militias
The newly elected Iranian president, in his first press conference on Monday, rejected US pressure for a broader deal with the Islamic Republic that would limit its ballistic missile program and curb its regional military policies in addition to the content of its nuclear program.
President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, a conservative cleric, said Irans ballistic missiles and its regional policies were non-negotiable and that he would not meet with President Biden. He called on the United States to comply with a 2015 agreement in which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for lifting economic sanctions against it.
“My serious recommendation to the US government is to immediately return to their commitments, lift all sanctions and show that they have goodwill,” he told a news conference with local and international reporters in Tehran.
Regional issues and missiles are non-negotiable, he said, adding that the United States had not carried out the issues on which it had negotiated, agreed and committed.
The comments appear to signal a strengthening of Iranian policies as the conservative faction takes control of all branches of government: parliament, the judiciary and soon, the presidency.
Mr Raisi, who takes office in August, said his administration’s policies would be revolutionary and anti-corruption.
While Iran has always insisted that its military capabilities are out of the question, incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, who is considered moderate, has said he would be willing to meet anyone if it benefited his country. He also said broader negotiations with the United States could be possible under the umbrella of the nuclear deal once the Americans return to the 2015 deal, which was abandoned in 2018 by President Donald J. Trump, who called it very weak. The Trump administration then imposed about 1,600 sanctions on Iran.
The United States and Iran are holding talks through mediators in Vienna to revive that 2015 deal. US and Iranian officials familiar with the talks said an agreement had been drafted and that an agreement could be possible in the remaining six weeks. se z. Raisi took over the task.
Mr Raisis’s government would benefit from an economic boost if it begins its mandate with sanctions eased by a renewed deal, as well as access to billions of dollars in frozen funds. Improving the economy and people’s livelihood was one of the key promises of Mr Raisis ’campaign.
Mr Biden has vowed to seek a return to the deal, which would remove key sanctions, including those related to oil, bank transfers, transportation and insurance, despite penalties for conglomerates, charities and individuals accused of violating them. of human rights would remain.
Mr Raisis’ promise to refuse to negotiate on missiles and militia issues, which fell outside the 2015 nuclear deal, was not a surprise, analysts said. He echoed positions he took as a candidate and was in line with the views of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a hardline man who places Iran key policies.
It was quite expected that he knows more about what he will not do than what he will do about any specific foreign policy plan, said Hamidreza Azizi, a visiting member at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin. He was simply repeating the general positions of the Islamic Republic.
If he were to meet Mr. Biden, the Iranian president-elect had a one-word answer: No.
Mr. Azizi attributed to him the impressive consistency with which Mr. Raisi ruled out the possibility of such a meeting due to his lack of a background in diplomacy.
Mr Raisi, who has been head of the judiciary for the past 18 months, has no experience in politics or governance. He has spent his career in the legal system as a prosecutor, judge and head of the judiciary, with a brief stint as head of a powerful and wealthy religious conglomerate.
“Ton was not a diplomat, and this is something we will see more of during his presidency because he has no experience in diplomacy,” he said. Dear.
Talal Atrissi, a sociologist at the Lebanese University in Beirut who studies Iran and its regional allies, said Mr Raisis’ victory was a blow to reformists and would strengthen Iran’s ties with its regional militia allies, known as resistance axis. These include Hezbollah in Lebanon, various militias in Syria and Iraq, and the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who receive support from Iran and share its anti-Israel and anti-American stances.
Raisi will remain committed to the axis of resistance, Mr Atrissi said.
On Monday, Mr. Raisi also stated that Mr. Trumps so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran had failed.
The president-elect said a negotiating team would continue indirect talks in Vienna until his administration takes its place. Mr Raisi said he supported discussions that secured Iran’s national interests, but that we would not allow talks for the sake of talks.
He addressed allegations by international rights groups that he had a bleak history of human rights violations during his time with the judiciary, including involvement in the mass execution of government opponents in 1988. This record has brought him sanctions from the United States.
Mr Raisi said those who accuse him should be held accountable for their human rights violations and called himself a defender of human rights and the safety and comfort of the people.
Narges Mohammadi, a prominent human rights activist who was sentenced to 16 years in prison for her campaign to lift Iran’s death sentence, reacted to Mr Raisis’ comments on her Instagram page. “I can not accept Mr. Raisis’ presidency as one of the most serious human rights violators in 42 years,” she said.
Mr Raisi said he would prioritize improving relations with neighboring countries and that Iran was ready to re-establish diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, which collapsed in 2016 after Iranians protested the execution of a prominent cleric’s kingdoms. Shiites have attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran. Iran and Saudi Arabia have been silently negotiating to restore diplomatic relations.
Mr Raisi will head a government elected by a minority vote in an election process seen primarily as engineered to secure his victory and over a furious and irritated population seen as capable of erupting into street riots. with the slightest trigger.
Opposition to the results of the Municipal Council election results led to clashes in several provinces on Sunday and Monday. In the city of Yasouj, security forces on motorcycles and on foot beat crowds with sticks and fired guns, videos posted on social media showed. In the town of Karoun, protesters gathered outside government buildings shouting that the vote count was rigged.
Political figures from a reformist faction that are regrouping highlighted low voter turnout as indicators of Iranian discontent. Former President Mohammad Khatami issued a statement saying he bows his head in front of all those who did not vote.
The unprecedented lack of voter turnout of over 50 per cent is a sign of people being disappointed and hopeless, he said. The gap between the people and the governing system should serve as a dangerous warning call for all.
Hwaida Saad contributed to the report.
