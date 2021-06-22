Virtual Medical International, Inc. Appoints Anthony (“Tony”) Moore as New Chairman | tidings





LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Board of Directors of Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTC: QEBR), a wellness company in the hemp-derived CBD sector, announced today the appointment of Anthony (“Tony”) Moore as the Company ‘s Director and Chairman. Larson Elmore, CEO of the Company, said in making this announcement on behalf of the Board that “we are pleased to have Toni Moore join Virtual Medical as its Chair. “With more than four decades of experience in the global financial services industry on four continents, Tony brings a wealth of key real-life knowledge, contacts and professional guidance to many public and private companies.” Larson went on to note that “Mr. Moore opened and managed Goldman Sachs (AsiaOffice ltd based in Hong Kong; was Head of Investment Bank at Goldman Sachs Japan in Tokyo and CEO at Goldman Sachs Ltd in London where he was responsible for privatizations in the UK and relationships with a large number of Footsie 100 companies “. Among the I Tony Moore Additional loans are as Board Member of the Bank of International Trust and Chairman of Corporate Finance at BZW, a subsidiary of Barclays Bank Investment Banks. Mr. Moore responded by saying, “I am excited to be joining the ECBR and to be able to secure the leadership of the Board. We will fill the Board of Directors in the coming months, and I am pleased to “I work with Mr. Elmore and his operational staff. They have drawn up an ambitious growth and acquisition plan, and it fits in very well with the place where I would like to see the Company run.” He added, “when I was President of the African Development Fund and a Mauritius regulated fund investing in startups, this is exactly the type of development I really like. “I am particularly interested in providing strategic and financial advice in areas that have an important humanitarian aspect and will work closely with the CEO to implement a strong policy in that area.” Currently based in Istanbul, Tony is the Founder and CEO of Evrensel Capital Partners, a global commercial bank and fund management company (www.evrenselcapitalpartners.com) Its extensive, global network of senior executives in government, public entities, financial institutions and corporations Africa, India, UAE / GCC and ASEAN are the priorities for the geographical expansion of Virtual Medicine. About Virtual Medical International Virtual Medical International’s business model has been created to help consumers improve their health and quality of life by making available a range of high quality products, at the heart of CBD, in line with a healthy lifestyle. Our goal is to create a fully integrated vertically integrated CBD / Hemp Industrial organization, including product growth, development and production, and a dedicated, broad-based distribution platform. We plan to accomplish this through targeted acquisitions of selected brand assets and positive cash flow for this purpose, Virtual Medical formed Amsterdam Caf as a wholly owned subsidiary in order to become a comprehensive organization, vertically integrated within the entire CBD health sector, which plans to purchase and open CDB Stores across theU.SAandEurope. Contact: Larson Elmore Phones: (216) 345-4567 Email: [email protected] Statements looking forward Legal Notice Regarding the Statements Seen Ahead in this Press Release which are not historical facts are forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Future statements are based on facts and current analysis and other information based on future results forecasts, estimates of amounts not yet determined, and management assumptions. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “aims”, “evaluations”, “projects”, “aims”, “potential”, “purpose”, “objective”, “perspective”, and similar expressions or that events or conditions “will”, “will”, “may”, “may”, “may” or “should” occur. Actual results may differ materially from those currently predicted due to a number of factors beyond the Company’s reasonable control. Importers It is important to note that the present results and actual results of the Company may differ materially from those in such future statements. Factors that may cause actual results to change materially include misinterpretation of the data, the Company’s ability to raise funding for operations, breach by the parties with whom we have contracted, and the potential inability to retain qualified employees or consultants. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-medical-international-inc-appoints-anthony-tony-moore-as-new-chairman-301316593.html SOURCE TOMB







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos