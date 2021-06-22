Virtual Medical International, Inc. Appoints Anthony (“Tony”) Moore as New Chairman | tidings

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Board of Directors of Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTC: QEBR), a wellness company in the hemp-derived CBD sector, announced today the appointment of Anthony (“Tony”) Moore as the Company ‘s Director and Chairman.
Larson Elmore, CEO of the Company, said in making this announcement on behalf of the Board that “we are pleased to have Toni Moore join Virtual Medical as its Chair. “With more than four decades of experience in the global financial services industry on four continents, Tony brings a wealth of key real-life knowledge, contacts and professional guidance to many public and private companies.”
Larson went on to note that “Mr. Moore opened and managed Goldman Sachs (AsiaOffice ltd based in Hong Kong; was Head of Investment Bank at Goldman Sachs Japan in Tokyo and CEO at Goldman Sachs Ltd in London where he was responsible for privatizations in the UK and relationships with a large number of Footsie 100 companies “.
Among the I Tony Moore Additional loans are as Board Member of the Bank of International Trust and Chairman of Corporate Finance at BZW, a subsidiary of Barclays Bank Investment Banks.
Mr. Moore responded by saying, “I am excited to be joining the ECBR and to be able to secure the leadership of the Board. We will fill the Board of Directors in the coming months, and I am pleased to “I work with Mr. Elmore and his operational staff. They have drawn up an ambitious growth and acquisition plan, and it fits in very well with the place where I would like to see the Company run.”
He added, “when I was President of the African Development Fund and a Mauritius regulated fund investing in startups, this is exactly the type of development I really like. “I am particularly interested in providing strategic and financial advice in areas that have an important humanitarian aspect and will work closely with the CEO to implement a strong policy in that area.”
Currently based in Istanbul, Tony is the Founder and CEO of Evrensel Capital Partners, a global commercial bank and fund management company (www.evrenselcapitalpartners.com) Its extensive, global network of senior executives in government, public entities, financial institutions and corporations Africa, India, UAE / GCC and ASEAN are the priorities for the geographical expansion of Virtual Medicine.
Virtual Medical International’s business model has been created to help consumers improve their health and quality of life by making available a range of high quality products, at the heart of CBD, in line with a healthy lifestyle. Our goal is to create a fully integrated vertically integrated CBD / Hemp Industrial organization, including product growth, development and production, and a dedicated, broad-based distribution platform. We plan to accomplish this through targeted acquisitions of selected brand assets and positive cash flow for this purpose, Virtual Medical formed Amsterdam Caf as a wholly owned subsidiary in order to become a comprehensive organization, vertically integrated within the entire CBD health sector, which plans to purchase and open CDB Stores across theU.SAandEurope.
