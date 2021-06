International Harbor Group Sells Miami Multifamily Suburban Community National News

MIAMI, June 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Harbor Group International, LLC (“HGI”), a privately owned company in investment and real estate management, announced today the sale of City Center at 7th, a community of Class A apartments, 700 units in the suburbs Miami, for $ 222.65 million. HGI bought the property in 2017 for $ 158.5 million and after the purchase invested an additional $ 2.65 million in internal maintenance and updates. Located inside Pembroke Pines under the market, City Center at 7th is within walking distance to a mix of retailers, restaurants and entertainment venues, including Pembroke Lakes Mall and Shops in Pembroke Gardens, an outdoor lifestyle center. The community is also near the Miramar Trade Park, an industrial and business park that contains more than 5.4 million square feet of commercial space and houses several employers in the area. “Extensive ownership and history of HGI operation in South Florida “enabled us to use our market expertise to execute a successful business plan and generate strong returns on this investment,” he said. Richard Litton, President, HGI. “The flow of business relocations in South Florida and the demand that results in high quality multifamily assets for residents demonstrates HGI’s ability to identify and invest in high value markets and present competitive opportunities for our investors. “ Built in two phases in 2014 and 2015, the property features a solid convenience package including a LEED Certified Gold club, style beach access pool, fitness center, business center, demonstration kitchen, games room, private garages, units storage and 24 hour emergency maintenance. About Harbor Group International Harbor Group International, LLC, including its affiliates, is a private equity investment and real estate management firm that controls a $ 13.5 billion worldwide asset portfolio. HGI is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia with offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles and Tel Aviv. The company’s real estate properties include 4.3 million square feet of commercial property and 48,000 apartment units. For additional information, please visitwww.harborgroupint.com. Media contacts: Morgan McGinnis [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbor-group-international-sells-suburban-miami-multifamily-community-301316538.html SOURCE Harbor Group International, LLC







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos