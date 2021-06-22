Vaccination Promotion Program Member of “Rock Your Shot” Team Discovered by Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming





All team members who have been fully vaccinated and who show their COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Card at their local human resources department or general manager of Hard Rock Cafe will automatically receive a $ 50 gift card. In addition, all team members who report their vaccination and claim a gift card will be included in a drawing for the Jeep Cherokee 2021 and cash prizes to be held October 31, 2021.

The “Rock Your Shot” vaccination incentive program is open to all members of the full-time and part-time vaccination team of company-owned or managed Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming gaming units United States, including hotels, restaurants, casinos and its corporate offices. Headquartered in Hollywood, Fla., Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming together employ around 21,000 team members nationwide. Aggressive efforts to vaccinate team members have included providing gunshots in the workplace and establishing flexible rules to encourage vaccinations abroad. “We are committed to a safe work environment for all members of our team,” he said Jim Allen, President of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. “The more vaccinated team members, the less likely it is that the virus will spread to other team members and guests.” The vaccination promotion program is fully voluntary and open to all members of the fully vaccinated team in the past or in the future, up to October 31, 2021 drawing. All vaccination information provided by team members will remain confidential, as required by federal government guidelines. About Hard Rock:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with locations in 68 countries spanning 239 locations including hotels, casinos, music stores, live performance venues and cafes owned / licensed or managed. HRI also launched a joint venture called Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sports book, retail sports book and online gaming platform. Starting with a Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic musical relics in more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed in its countries around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the top employer in the travel and leisure, gaming and entertainment industry by Forbes and was also named as one of the best US-managed companies by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine’s top employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also took first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Satisfaction Survey, conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the best hotel brands in the JD Power Hotel Visitor Satisfaction Survey for the second year in a row. Hard Rock destinations are located in international incoming cities, including its two most successful ship properties in Florida and the world ‘s first hotel house with guitar in South Florida2020 Global Games Property. The brand is owned by the HRI parent unit The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on visiting Hard Rock International www.hardrock.com. About Seminole Games

Seminole Games manages seven Florida game locations for the Seminole Tribe Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa AND Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been known for its innovations and success in the industry. The Seminole Tribe was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement. SOURCE Hard Rock International

