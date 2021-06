International Field News: India

Since the second week of May, the effects of India’s COVID-19 rebirth that have kept the worlds attention have calmed down. Blockages are easing and local businesses are reopening. Most of the output that remained operational with reduced output during the second wave is now back on track. Despite the challenges, Mays ’manufacturing PMI was 50.8. The government just announced more incentives to accelerate demand for electric vehicles, while Audi, Mahindra, Vedanta and Hisense announced major investments in vehicles, TV and aluminum. For more industry intelligence and other news, read further. According to the Nomura India Business Renewal Index, activity rose to 69.7 for the week ending June 6, compared to 62.9 a week earlier. Continuous growth reinforces the idea that the worst is over. Despite a series of states implementing blockades in May, the manufacturing PMI remained on the expanding side, reaching 50.8 for the month. For April, the Industrial Production Index (IIP) rose 134% YOY due to the low base of 2020. Last week, the government announced major revisions to the Electric Vehicle Approval and Faster Production (FAMEII) program. Subsidies for the purchase of EV have increased by 50% and are based on kWh of the vehicle. This includes hybrid vehicles but excludes electric buses. The incentive to purchase two electric wheels has risen to 40% of the price from 20% previously. According to a report by the Global Wind Energy Council and MEC Intelligence, India is expected to install an additional 20 GW of wind energy by 2025, a growth rate of nearly 50%. There is already a pipeline of projects amounting to more than 10 GW in books by 2023. Mahindra & Mahindra, the vehicle manufacturing arm of the Mahindra Group, will invest $ 2.3 billion over the next three years to launch a number of new products in the passenger car segment. Vedanta Limited, India’s largest aluminum producer, is planning to invest $ 1.5 billion to set up an aluminum production park in Odisha. The structure will benefit small and medium-sized downstream enterprises which can generate production and extract hot metal from the Vedantas aluminum smelter in Jharsuguda to make their final products. Hisense, the Chinese manufacturer of electronics and appliances that entered the Indian market last year, announced it would set up a new facility to produce 2 million TVs a year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos