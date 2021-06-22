Kenneth Kaunda: The man behind the statesman

Kenneth Kaunda, the founding president of Zambia who recently died at the age of 97 years, played a key role in supporting African nationalism. During his 9,860 days in office since 1964, he fought for the rule of most of his neighbors, waiting for the ANC and Swapo (liberation movements from South Africa and Namibia respectively) headquarters in Lusaka and, after losing the 1991 election, he left diligently and became a campaigner for HIV and youth.

In 1960 Kaunda took over the leadership of the Independent National Independence Party (UNIP) and it erupted in victory in the 1964 independence elections, ending Zambia’s legal status as a British protectorate. Almost immediately, Kaunda faced the unilateral declaration of independence of the white Rhodesian rebels on November 11, 1965. Later, independent Zambia became a one-party state under Kaunda, known as the KK, which banned all political parties. except UNIP in 1972.

Kaunda led Zambia in comparison to many of his colleagues, introducing Zambian humanism, influenced by the Christian faith and socialism, and the Ujamaa project of Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere, whom he greatly admired.

The modern history of Zambia could have been different if KK had listened to Nyerere in 1985, to follow suit and retire. With an economy badly affected by a copper price collapse in 1973, exacerbated by a clumsy nationalization project, and a failed state farm introduction program, Kaunda was becoming increasingly unpopular. The agile borrowing to compensate resulted in Zambians becoming among the most indebted people per capita in the world. It was no surprise that after surviving a coup attempt in 1990 and following food riots, Kaunda hesitated to accept the request for multi-party elections in 1991 in which he and his UNIP party were defeated.

KK accepted the result and retired. In an exciting nationwide radio and television broadcast at the time, he said: You win some and lose some choices. He had already called his successor Frederick Chiluba, telling him, Mr. President-elect, the people of Zambia have given you an extremely hard job. I am ready to help you, if you need my services. For now, God bless him and goodbye. ”

Personal connection

My exposure to the Kaunda family began at York University when I was studying with one of the MA boys, Wezi, and he convinced me to visit Zambia in 1988. I also saw his father in action as Zambian President in Dar es. Salaam, wearing the immaculate Kaunda suit, a safari jacket accompanied by trousers and shaking his left hand, as he often did, a white handkerchief.

A few years later, after his electoral defeat, I first met the CC in London in 1992. He was trying to start a foundation to work for African peace, democracy and development. I had already met his successor Chiluba, who said at the meeting where I attended that Zambia was the model of democracy in Africa and that everything was for sale for the right price.

KK, in contrast, described the tightening of the democratic space, describing the hostility he and his supporters felt from his successor, including that he had not received his state pension, had struggled to find a home and was under investigation. for corruption. This retaliatory policy by Chiluba clearly persuaded him to return to Zambian front-line politics in 1994, which resulted in his imprisonment, going on a hunger strike and then, after an intervention by Nyerere, to be placed under house arrest for six months until the case against him was dismissed.

During this period, while working for Human Rights Watch, I was regularly in Zambia and obtained permission from the Inspector General of Police to visit the MA while I was under house arrest to check his well-being. I was always impressed by his frugality. There was no sign of wealth or any extravagance in his house, and I always learned from our discussions, though I never converted to his kitchen. KK said he had stopped smoking and drinking alcohol, tea and coffee in protest against British colonialism: his last cup of tea was taken in 1954. He had also stopped eating red meat, eggs, chicken and fish. By 1995, KK adopted a vegetarian diet with uncooked food that he praised for its longevity and physical fitness.

During my visits he reflected on Zambian politics and actuality and football. He defended his presentation of a single party, arguing that he had no choice, as independent Zambia faced an immediate hostile neighbor, but that it had just become clear that the end of apartheid was irreversible with Nelson’s release. Mandela in 1990, knew it was time to retire. Despite increasing pressure on him, he could have constitutionally ruled Zambia for several more years, but agreed to hold elections in 1991, as he also saw the fall of the Berlin Wall and especially the violent revolution in Romania of the year. 1989 after he had developed close ties with Nicolae Ceauescu.

He defended his controversial foreign policy choices, particularly the closure of the border with Rhodesia even though it hurt Zambia’s economy far more than it harmed its neighbor (eventually reopening it in 1973); meeting with John Vorster, prime minister of apartheid in South Africa in 1975; and secret conversations with Ian Smith, the white minority leader Rhodesias. His decision to make Zambia the second African country to know Biafra has continued to annoy me, although Igbo groups in Nigeria have expressed their appreciation.

Sustainable heritage

What are the lasting legacies of the MA? A humanist, who will be remembered for his costumes, waving white handkerchiefs, his dance hall, singing hymns and folk songs, and weeping in public. He will also be remembered for being a perfect politician with a ruthless string to neutralize opponents, but also capable of uniting Zambia for most of his rule and projecting Zambia onto the international stage for three decades.

From 1994, Kaunda tried to make a political comeback, but he lacked popular support and was blocked when Chiluba forced through constitutional changes which declared the former father of the nation a foreigner because one of his parents came from Malawi. I saw KK in political action at rallies and in 1997, when he and allies were shot by police, injuring ally Roger Chongwe and another at a political rally in Kabwe. Police were certainly wrong, but it was doubtful that this was a deliberate assassination attempt on KK even though he used his famous blood-sucking junk mostly Chongwes to make it look like that.

The family tragedy also affected KK. His son Masuzgo died of HIV in 1987, which resulted in the president campaigning openly for the disease at a time when many of his peers saw it as taboo. And the murder of his third child and political heir, Wezi, in October 1999 had all the hallmarks of a political assassination. KK demonstrated his humanism when he visited the convicted gunmen in prison demanding that they not be punished extra because they were acting on the orders of others.

Following Wezi’s assassination, KK withdrew from the domestic policy front to focus on stopping the spread of HIV and working with young people through his Kenneth Kaunda Children of Africa Foundation. He also spent time with his grandchildren.

He kept a look at politics, discreetly backing the offer for Michael Satas presidency, and continued to follow the fate of his UNIP party. Earlier this year he approved of its new leader, Bishop Trevor Mwamba, acknowledging that for his party to survive it had to break away from leadership by the Kaunda family. After decades of decline, it will take time to revive, and the August presidential and parliamentary elections are probably too soon.

The legacy of the KKs is like the founding father of the Zambian nation. He built his critical human and physical infrastructure, providing in particular universal health and education. He was an idealist and a visionary and, although he sometimes abused his power, rarely with extreme violence and never for corrupt purposes. He died of pneumonia at Maina Soko Medical Center, a military hospital in Lusaka that he had helped establish.

Kaunda was always closely supported by his wife, Betty, whom he married in 1946. She died in 2012. They had nine children.