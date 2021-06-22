Government reveals $ 1b funding criteria to accelerate housing development, seeks urban density

Housing Secretary Megan Woods is promising a new fund will see more homes built, but National has labeled it the provincial growth fund in the second round.

Woods announced the criteria for $ 1 billion in controversial funding at an event in Auckland on Tuesday morning.

The money will be directed to housing projects which would not have gone ahead without an additional funding for the infrastructure behind them.

This is about the Government adding to what is already happening. We want to see more houses. That’s about complementarity, Woods said.

READ MORE:

* Government pulls every available lever on housing: Jacinda Ardern

* Hamilton housing crisis: leaders raise new $ 3.8 billion fund

* Budget 2021: Billions for school properties, housing, KiwiRail, DHB assets



This is not about Government interference in paying for things that would rightly be expected of developers or councils.

However, National Party housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis said far from clarifying Woods’ announcement had made the criteria for the fund seem less transparent.

We were not convinced that this is a transparent funding mechanism. Nor are we convinced that this is the fastest way to fund infrastructure right now, Willis said.

RICKY WILSON / Sende Housing Minister Megan Woods says the new fund will accelerate the pace of home supply coming to market.

I have already heard local government developers and leaders express to me their concern that this could be like the provincial growth fund in the second round.

Which means, the requirement to fill out the form, the millions of dollars that have been spent on consultants and lobbyists to get funding, and many concerns in the process.

Government funding will be available through the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, which is part of the $ 3.8 billion Government Housing Acceleration Fund.

An invitation for expressions of interest from local councils, iwi and developers will be issued on June 30th.

Willis argued that a National Party housing proposal would be cleaner and easier to manage. The policy would provide $ 50,000 for each apartment approved above a five-year historical average of approval boards.

If we passed our bill tomorrow it would require high-level councils to have new district plans within a month.

And the additional housing funds they are accepting would be available within the year, and they [councils] would be able to make decisions now based on the specific knowledge they would receive.

Fighting Council infrastructure goes slowly ‘

Woods said the government was looking at encouraging advice to meet their obligations under the National Urban Development Policy Statement even before they were in legal action.

We have said from the beginning that we are seeking partnerships with councils and developers who share our ambition for momentum and the number of homes that can be built.

Watch out for tips to start considering KP requirements [urban development policy statement] before they are legally operational in their plans.

Woods said councils in a number of cities were moving very slowly in urban intensification and housing.

Wellington City Council has been criticized over the past week for a spatial plan which seems to go against some of the council obligations under the NPS-UD.

The policy statement called for councils to zone for more housing in their district plans, especially near city centers and along major transportation routes.

We know it can be difficult for advice in terms of intensifying suburbs, Woods said.

That is something that can be very challenging for advice, but it is something that is ours [urban development policy statement] is very much set in place [for].

ROBERT KUCHIN / Sende National Party housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis says the housing fund shows signs of how it ends up as the Provincial Growth Fund.

Let’s just say that if we are going to have a place where we have affordable housing, where we have enough housing for New Zealanders, then we need a greater intensification.

Willis, however, said Woods’s fault advice was going slowly in securing the infrastructure and trying to move on with the policy statement.

Part of this was due to the way the policy worked, which would require a lot of consultation that would take a long time if a council wanted to approve its requests ahead of time.

Councils were also moving slowly in infrastructure because they could not be sure they would be able to access government funding for housing.

The government should instead choose to pass a National Party bill that would allow councils to bypass the process, Willis said.

The National Party Housing Emergency Response Bill (Emergency Measures) will allow councils to zoning enough land to provide enough housing for a 15 percent population target above the 30-year population growth forecast.

It is fine to talk about the desire for more zoning for housing, but if the minister does not give the council the means to do so, then the conversation is free.

Despite focusing on new housing projects Woods said projects already in progress could still be funded through the scheme.

Where it is, we can add to existing projects, as they are doing here, in order to increase the number of houses that are being built, and we can increase the pace and scale, then we will see them .

Woods commented on a Kinga Ora housing development at the Freeland Reserve in Mt Roskill, Auckland. The development was chosen because additional Government funding for infrastructure had allowed 500 new homes to be built on site.

RICKY WILSON / Sende An additional $ 8 million in Government funding has enabled hundreds of more homes to be built.

Initially, 258 homes were planned for development, but now 758 homes would be built there after an additional $ 8 million was placed on rainwater updates.

Woods said the government decided not to give money to the councils directly because it could not be sure that the maximum number of new homes would have been built.

If you take a look at the infrastructure loan scheme that the previous government imposed, there were no requirements directly related to housing and we have not seen the erection of houses.

We do not want to repeat those kinds of schemes.

Willis said figures from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development itself showed that this was not the case. Several green light projects under previous National governments The $ 1b interest-free loan scheme for local governments had resulted in the construction of thousands of homes.

Unlocking housing development

Econ Talks – House price hikes are embarrassing and ridiculous (June 18, 2021)

Woods said in areas such as Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch, the projects selected are expected to yield at least 200 additional homes.

In other urban centers, the project will have to distribute 100 houses, and in projects outside the main centers, 30.

Funding would be available for things such as updating water infrastructure, sewage, roads and flood management.

Eligible costs included early-stage feasibility studies, modeling, approval, and in some cases, land costs.

The fund would prioritize funding for green field intensification, green field expansion with access to amenities, and developments where infrastructure investments might not have been otherwise funded.

The Infrastructure Acceleration Fund was created to allocate funds for infrastructure projects that will unlock housing development in the short and medium term, Woods said.

It will start housing developments by financing necessary services, such as roads and pipelines to the home, which are currently undergoing development.

This is about getting the biggest houses in places across the country where they are needed, to happen as soon as possible.

The fund will also seek value for money through co-financing, contributions and commitments from third parties, including local councils.

In order to bring significant new supply, we need to fund larger-scale projects in large urban areas, as well as smaller-scale projects outside major centers where there is also a housing shortage, Woods said. .

Weve been working actively with the New Zealand Local Government since the March announcement to identify these opportunities on a smaller scale.

We know the housing crisis is being felt across New Zealand.

Final decisions had not yet been made on how to complete the Housing Acceleration Fund, she said.

Also, look at how to better build what we have started on our large-scale projects, which are already transforming the urban environment.

Along with the new $ 2 billion borrowing capacity for Kinga Ora, the central government will help give the green light to tens of thousands of homes.