Assam discriminatory popn policy: IUML | Guwahati News





GUWAHATI: The Muslim League of India (IUML) has condemned the Assam government’s proposed population policy and labeled it not only “discriminatory” but also “anti-secular and unconstitutional”.

He also criticized Assam Himanta Prime Minister Biswa Sarma for defending a two-child benefit rate under specific state government schemes and removing some communities from it.

“Sarma, while announcing the policy of empowerment of Assam’s population and women which will be implemented introspectively from January 1, 2021, has presented itself as a dictator in the Hitlerite way. This policy of Assam is not only discriminatory but anti-secular and unconstitutional. “IUML KM National President Kader Mohideen said in a statement.

He added that all secular and democratic forces of the country should unite against this policy and force the Assam government to withdraw this “anti-national, unconstitutional policy of discrimination and destruction”.

“The prime minister seems to be content with dividing people and destroying family life,” Mohideen said.

The former MP also ruled out the exemption offered to the planned castes and tribes and people of the tea tribes in the proposed policy.

“He (Sarma) has announced that families with more than two children, mostly Muslims, will not be eligible for any government jobs, nor will they receive any benefits from government welfare schemes, nor will they be allowed to. to run in local government elections “But people belonging to planned castes and tribes and tea tribes are exempted from having four to five children,” he added.

Sarma had announced that according to the population policy, the rate with two children will come into force in government affairs and will also be applicable in receiving the benefits of government schemes.

He had previously said that “immigrant Muslims” should adopt “good family planning norms”.

Assam currently has a two-child rate, along with minimum educational qualification requirements and functional sanitary toilets, to compete in gaon panchayat polls under a 2018 amendment to the 1994 Assam Panchayat Act.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos