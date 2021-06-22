France is in crisis and does not really care

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen were the two notable losers of first round of France regional elections, which took place over the weekend. The Macrons party barely reached over 10 percent, while Le Pens fell far short of forecasts.

But the biggest losers are the French people. When less than a third of citizens are worried about going to the polls, something is wrong. The risk is that, with each new crisis coming a Covid variant causing a fourth wave, the combined effects of runaway debt and global inflation on the economy, the current dissatisfaction could turn into nationwide outrage that would yellow vest the revolt looks like a storm in the sailing boat basin of the Tuileries Gardens. And no one in our country without a list knows where to go from here.

Four years ago, tired of old-fashioned politicians, the French elected Macron with the promise that he would change the way the country was run (wonderfully, expensively, up and down). He campaigned to make France a starting point. In fact, he sold himself as a populist 2.0. Macron immediately took a landslide in parliament, seeing it with inexperienced MPs he treated as the rank-and-file civil servant he once held in the Treasury Department. He elected his cabinet from the right and left, creating further divisions within what was left of the established parties. Once inside, no one was allowed to take a look off the line. There was only one boss: Jupiter, the shores he gave himself the day after the election.

On issues at the time, such as climate change, the president despised France’s specialized bodies, committees, institutions set up, not to mention the National Assembly and Senate, to set up ad hoc citizens’ conventions where several dozen French people apparently randomly elected, talked together for a day or three, came up with lists of bulleted proposals, which then either went directly to parliament to become law (when they chimed with what the president wanted) or discreetly educated and then fed in the same car.

In fact, Macron smashed the left, where it came from (sort of). By the weekend, he was looking forward to doing the same with Les Rpublicains, the main center-right French party, blocking them or in assimilation into LREM, his party; or by pushing them into alliances with the Rally National Marine Le Pens, the fit navigator he expected to defeat in 2022 as he did in 2017. That there could be a real danger to democracy in destroying all the bodies that make up our public life does not it seemed to bother him a bit.

Macrons’s plan made it a necessity: he knew that LREM would do badly in the regional elections, a new naked movement for the 2017 elections, they had not been able to lay the groundwork and expected Le Pen to do well, establishing him again as the savior of democracy next year.

But just as the French are tired of Macron, they are also tired of sailors. In her long journey towards detoxification, she seems to have lost the main quality that brought millions of voters to her: being divisive. Nobodys scared of us seemed to him a winning argument. As it turns out, people liked to vote for him because he scared all the politicians they thought made his life worse. That Macrons Secretary of the Interior, former Sarkozyte MP Grald Darmanin, could have called her in her face, in a televised debate too soft on law and order was harmful. Its platform irrigates up to homeopathic levels. No more Frexit, without leaving the euro, conscious differences between Islamists and Islamists.

With the weakening of their last two election disruptors, the French for once have a good reason to feel pessimistic. If turnout is not the best on Sunday, the country will look largely unchanged on the surface, with traditional party holders holding their strongholds. But the noise below will be the furious anger of citizens who feel less and less disturbed by democratic politics.

There are a number of possible potential candidates in the 2022 presidential election, from strong Right-wing journalist and TV star Eric Zemmour to former defense chief Pierre de Villiers, fired by Macron to reality TV presenter Cyril Hanouna. Everyone can feel that the time has come.