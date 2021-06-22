CCMB Laboratory issues testing rules for animals





Various species of animals can be infected by SARS-COV-2 gorillas, tigers, lions, cougars, pupae and snow leopards, thorns and mink, as well as cats, dogs, bank seals, thorns, bats, hamsters mink, pigs, rabbits, raccoon dogs, tree slopes and white-tailed deer. Current studies do not show that animals spread the infection back to humans. Symptoms of COVID in animals may include loss of appetite, anorexia, coughing, sneezing, wheezing, runny nose, fever and respiratory distress. If any or all of the above symptoms are observed, then samples should be collected and sent immediately for diagnosis, including the RT-PCR test. All of this is easier said than done! CSIR-Center for Laboratory of Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES), one of four designated animal testing centers for possible coronavirus infection, has just issued guidelines for garden staff zoological in front of COVID- 19 investigation into decayed animals. LaCONES began testing animal samples for possible SARS-CoV-2 infection in August last year, and scientists found the first positive samples from Asian lions at the Nehru Zoo in April this year. The LaCONES team has tested coronavirus testing using different types of nasal, oropharyngeal, rectal and fecal samples from animals. We regularly test wildlife samples using DNA-based molecular biology tools to solve wildlife cases, and these tests are very similar to those used for coronavirus testing, said LaCONES scientist Karthikeyan Vasudevan. on Monday. The guidelines prepared in collaboration with the Central Zoo Authority and the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change detail what to look for in animals that have the virus, treatment, diet, sampling, protective equipment, post-mortems, how to disinfect, transport samples, etc. The National Institute of High Safety Animal Diseases in Bhopal, the National Horse Research Center in Hisar, the Center for Animal Disease Research and Diagnosis, the ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly in addition to LaCONES are designated institutions for testing samples. The guidelines provide detailed protocols with pictures and frequently asked questions for an easier understanding of those collecting samples for COVID testing in the wild, said CCMB director Vinay K. Nandicoori. We hope our recommendations smooth the process for zoos and testing centers. “Given how difficult it is to take samples from animals, it is even more important that we do most of the samples we take,” added Dr. Vasudevan.

