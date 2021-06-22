Yoga has its origins in Nepal: the latest startling claim of PK Sharma Olis | World News





Nepal Prime Minister Sharma Oli, whose controversial remarks last year led to friction between India and Nepal, has now claimed that yoga originated in his home country, adding that India “was not there” when yoga practice began in world. “Yoga originated in Nepal, not India. When yoga came into existence, there was no India as it was divided into different factions,” Oli said as he addressed a program held at his residence on the occasion of International Day of Play. He further said, “India that exists today was not there in the past. Divided into factions, India at that time was like a continent or subcontinent. Therefore, yoga started in Nepal, but we were not able to make it “known because we never gave credit to our saints who created it. We always talked about the contributions of our professors.” Starting in 2015, June 21 has been marked annually as International Yoga Day, following the launch of the concept in 2014 at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). In his speech at the UN, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested observing June 21 as Yoga Day as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and also because the day has a special significance in many parts of the world. Last year, Oli had claimed that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, was actually in Nepal and thus, the deity, too, was from the country. “Although the real Ayodhya lies in Thori, a city west of Birgunj, India claims that Lord Rama was born there. Therefore, we too have believed that the deity Sita married Prince Rama of India,” he claimed. Oli had also called India for “cultural transgression” by “creating a false Ayodhya”. (With agency contributions)

