Reform of the functioning of rape trials in Ireland is urgently needed to ensure the recognition of the rights of all those involved, a new study presented by the Rape Crisis Center in Dublin shows.

There is still much work to be done to provide best practices in the investigation, prosecution and trial of sexual offenses in the country, the report exploring the realities of the rape trials found.

The research was conducted by legal academician Dr Susan Leahy, of the University of Limerick, in partnership with the Rape Crisis Center in Dublin.

Dr Leahy attempted to uncover the rape trial process by taking the views of key actors involved including legal professionals and court escorts.

He also sought to help fill a gap caused by the lack of empirical data on the practical functioning of current sexual offense trials.

The delay was cited as the biggest concern in the trial, with many cases lasting for years and having a significant impact on both the complainant and the accused.

Pre-trial hearings were suggested as a way to help manage cases.

A widespread lack of understanding of sexual consent was also found to be influencing rape trials.

Both lawyers and court escort staff felt that the broader social understanding of consent was essential and that legal reform was only part of the necessary reform work.

Some accompanying staff noted that young people had a better understanding of consent, implying that educational initiatives including media / social media campaigns have an impact on consent, and suggest that targeted awareness initiatives are needed for other age groups.

The report also highlighted the need to reform areas such as legal counseling and representation for complainants, focusing on complainants’ other sexual experience, the use of their counseling data, and the level of knowledge that juries have about consent to rape trials.

Noeline Blackwell, chief executive of the Rape Crisis Center in Dublin, said the study significantly enhances the understanding of the reality of sex offense trials.

It clearly shows the need for a special reporting system which would go beyond media reports and headlines but report on the totality of cases, Ms. Blackwell said.

The report shows that systemic reform is urgent and essential if the rights of all those involved need to be recognized.

Dr Leahy said she was very grateful to the legal professionals and court escort workers who gave their time to participate in the study.

Their views provide an invaluable insight into the practical functioning of laws and procedures related to Irish rape trials, she said.

Developing our knowledge of how the current law is functioning in practice is vital to understanding whether recent reforms are achieving their intended objectives and to identify unresolved issues that need to be addressed within the system.

Speaking during an online seminar revealing the report, Ms Blackwell said the research shows a need for wider recognition of what constitutes consent.

Importers are important for healthy sex, important for equality and also important because we need to make sure that everyone involved in the investigation, prosecution, defense and decision-making in criminal trials, including the juries that everyone has the same meaning [of consent] and that’s not very clear, she said.

The DRCC chief executive added that the organization was eager to conduct a broader awareness campaign to build more consensus around consent.

She also said it would be helpful to have court instructions, for both judges and jury members, to ensure addressing rape myths.

The report recommends that guidelines for juries be introduced as a priority to address rape myths, ingrained / pre-existing prejudices, stereotypes and assumptions they may have, whether conscious or unconscious.

He advises that this instruction should be given at the beginning of a trial, but with judicial discretion to repeat it when necessary.

It also recommends providing training for judges and legal professionals on how to use the guidelines appropriately and meaningfully.

The issue of judicial instruction for juries may not be necessary for juries alone, Ms. Blackwell said.

It can be helpful to have some kind of template that would inform the legal staff in a trial, including judges, who are all part of society and therefore can be part of many of the misconceptions that exist about what is and what is not consensual sexual activity, she said.

Dr Leahy said at the seminar that delays in the system were causing additional anxiety to the complainants.

Healing is put on hold until they give their testimony, Dr Leahy said. So waiting, delay, and uncertainty create trauma in these trials.

The author of the report added that there was no clearly defined reason why delays occur in cases and this is for everyone at a disadvantage.

It is to the benefit of no one in the system, she said.

It is obviously very traumatic for the complainants, but also for the defendants and the people working in the system to keep these issues ongoing and beyond.