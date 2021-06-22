The Great Barrier Reef is in ‘danger’, says the UN. Australia disagrees





UNESCO World Heritage Committee recommended ranking, recognizing the climate crisis as the driving force behind the destruction of the world’s largest coral reef. He called on Australia to “urgently” address climate change threats.

The inclusion will be voted on at the committee meeting in China next month.

Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the government would “strongly oppose” the recommendation, arguing that the government was investing $ 3 billion in rubber protection. Ley said officials in Canberra were “stunned” by the move and accused UNESCO of reversing previous reef guarantees would not be declared endangered.

“The Great Barrier Reef is the best managed reef in the world and this draft recommendation was made without first reviewing the reef, and without the latest information,” Ley said in a statement.

In a phone call with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, Ley said she “made it clear that we will oppose this misguided approach, one that has been taken without proper consultation”. Spread over nearly 133,000 square miles (345,000 square miles) and home to more than 1,500 species of fish and 411 species of solid coral, the Great Barrier Reef is a vital marine ecosystem. It also contributes $ 4.8 billion a year to the Australian economy and supports 64,000 jobs, according to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation. But the long-term survival of the gum has come into question. It has suffered three devastating massive bleaching events since 2015, caused by above-average ocean temperatures as fossil fuel combustion heats up on the planet. In October, researchers from the ARC Center for Excellence in Coral Rock Studies found that reef had lost 50% of its coral population in the past three decades, with climate change a major factor in gum disturbance. In 2019, the Australian government Great Barrier Reef Outlook Report downgraded the rubber condition from “poor” to “very poor”. The UNESCO committee said it was important that Australia implemented the recommendations of the 2019 report, which called for “accelerated action to mitigate climate change and improve water quality”. He said that “the government’s progress has been insufficient” in fulfilling its key reef policy, called the Reef Plan 2050, and that “requires stronger and clearer commitments, especially in terms of urgently combating the effects of change.” of climate “. Environment Minister Ley acknowledged that climate change is the single biggest threat to reefs in the world, but said it was “wrong, in our opinion, to single out the world’s best-managed reef for a ‘at risk’ list.” The scientists said the UNESCO proposal was a wake-up call. In its current course, average global temperatures will rise by more than 2 degrees Celsius, which scientists warn that no coral reefs can survive, according to the Climate Council. He has recommended that Australia reduce its emissions by 75% by 2030 and reach zero by 2035. Australia has made no commitment to reach zero emissions by 2050, making it a global market. Australia’s current goals are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26% to 28% from 2005 levels by 2030, which have been widely criticized as not ambitious enough. “The Australian Government has custody of one of the world’s most valuable and iconic ecosystems, but its continued support for fossil fuels and its lack of an effective climate policy means it is not reaching the end of that responsibility.” said the spokesman of the Climate Council and climate scientist, Prof. Lesley Hughes, in a statement. “The situation is dire and our response must match that.” Greenpeace Australia Pacific CEO David Ritter said the reef could not be protected “without rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions from burning coal, oil and gas”. “Just a week after Prime Minister (Scott) Morrison faced the disapproval of world leaders for his poor climate performance at the G7 conference, we are seeing the dire consequences of Australia’s failure to cut emissions – and Reef is paying the price. Ritter said in a statement. The report comes as Australia swore in a new deputy prime minister on Tuesday. Barnaby Joyce, a climate change skeptic, is the leader of the Nationals – a party representing rural Australia, which is heavily dependent on fossil fuel mines. Joyce’s position is expected to make it more difficult for the Morrison government to strengthen the climate targets adopted by most other major nations. The UNESCO World Heritage Site in Danger has 53 entries, which include natural wonders and man-made areas. The Old City of Jerusalem was added in 1982, while Aleppo – the Syrian city bombed by airstrikes – made the list in 2013. Involvement is supposed to motivate the parties to action to save endangered sites. According to the UNESCO website, if an endangered site loses the features that make it special, “the World Heritage Committee may decide to delete the property from both the World Heritage List and the World Heritage List.” .

CNN’s Hilary Whiteman contributed to the report.

