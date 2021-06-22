Riverina Nationals praises Michael McCormack for three years of leadership





Members of the Local National Party have paid tribute to Riverina Member Michael McCormack after he was replaced as leader by Barnaby Joyce in a party hall spill yesterday. Main points: Michael McCormack was the leader of the Nations for more than three years

Mr McCormack says he is considering his future He was elected a Member of Riverina in 2010 Federal President of the Nationals and former Riverina Member Kay Hull said she “had never seen a more diligent member”. “He is everywhere, he works extremely hard, he is committed to the task, he does not leave, he is steady, he is ahead, he is who he is,” Ms. Hull said. “We have seen how Michael McCormack has had integrity and courtesy and has been very honored in his leadership and hard work, so it now remains to be seen how Barnaby will lead the party forward.” Michael McCormack talks to the media after the National Team leadership spilled yesterday. ( ABC News: Matt Roberts Deniliquin-based Nationals Senator for New South Wales Perrin Davey said she had taken the change in leadership “at her own pace”. “It is not the first time we have had a change of leadership and it is certainly not the first time Australia has witnessed a change of leadership,” she said. “[It]it seems to be happening more and more often these days, but both Michael McCormack and Barnaby Joyce have their good qualities, I can work with any man. “What I can say is that both men are absolutely committed to deliver for regional Australia and we will do our best under Barnaby Joyce to move forward.” Find more local news Wagga Wagga National Party branch chairwoman Mackenna Powell is also on the National Party Central Executive Committee. She said yesterday “it must have been a very difficult day for Michael, and my thoughts are with both Michael and Catherine.” “No. [the Nationals]”We appreciate that the new Barnaby leader and the party hall voted against Michael yesterday and while this is unfortunate, we still work as a team,” Ms Powell said. She said the change of leadership will benefit the people in Riverina’s electorate. “Locally, the change means we will have our local member more accessible to us now he will not take on the role of Deputy Prime Minister,” Ms Powell said. “And so he will be able to be more available in Riverina, which is a plus for Riverina.” Ms. Powell said that Mr. McCormack “has always worked very, very hard for Riverina and for the country.” “I really believe he will continue to do this, I have no doubt about that.” Considering his future Yesterday Mr. McCormack said he “would take some time to think [his]the future “ Former Riverina member Kay Hull has praised her successor in the role, Michael McCormack. ( ABC Riverina: Patrick Sunderland Mrs. Hull said that Mr. McCormack has earned the right to consider his future. “My advice to her is to take some time for her and her family, Catherine and the kids, and then make your choices when you have some space to rest. “But in the meantime, Michael will go ahead and be a dedicated Member for Riverina.”

