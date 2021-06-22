Anxious five-year-olds ‘suffer panic attacks’ due to post-stroke companionship

Children up to the age of five suffer from panic attacks for meeting friends, NHS executives have claimed.
Experts reportedly said young children had become increasingly disturbed and some were afraid to leave their homes after the epidemic.
Waiting up to four years for NHS assistance to address the issue has forced more families to seek help from private psychologists, who themselves are subscribers, reports say.
Children were barred from seeing friends and expelled from schools during the first wave of the Covid outbreak last year.
In May it was reported that children’s mental health needs had increased by a third since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic amid fears that their education had been permanently damaged.
Now the Daily Telegraph reports that leading private therapists had said they were receiving twice the usual level of calls from concerned parents and had to remove patients or set up waiting lists for the first time.
Experts said many children suffered behavioral problems due to blockages and social distance, as well as fear of infection, with many concerns about daily social activities.
The publication writes that an additional 1.5 million children and young people will need mental health support as a direct impact of the pandemic over the next three to five years.
Dame Rachel De Souza, Children’s Commissioner for England, said a survey of more than 550,000 children would show that mental health was the biggest concern of this generation of children.
An elderly health figure said: My five-year-old is tied up from home because she is too scared to go away from home, regardless of school.
Another said her young daughter, now undergoing counseling, had a panic attack to go on a game date, after a year of social blockages and distancing.
Dame Rachel said in a meeting: I have been all over the country and I have seen those little sad faces waving their arms around their friends as they told me about their trauma from the loss of a grandfather and grandmother, not being able to to go to a funeral.
Coming out of the jam and not knowing how to make friends anymore, not knowing how to talk to someone else. “Everyone is at an advantage.”
The paper reports that during the 12 months since the first blockade, 420,504 children and adolescents have received NHS treatment for mental health problems, which is an 11 percent increase.
Last month’s debate was heated over whether young people should be vaccinated to boost Britain’s immunity to Covid.
Professor Adam Finn, professor of Pediatrics at the University of Bristol and a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, said: “The thing about immunizing children at the moment is how the third wave problem, where we still have some high levels of uncertainty.
“We really should not immunize children unless there is a clear benefit to children from doing so.
“Now, this may turn out to be the case. Arlysh is clear, the children have been badly damaged by the disruption in their education over the last year, and at all costs we want to avoid this happening further.
“But conversely, children really do not get very sick with Covid and so imposing immunization on them when it is not really necessary would be the wrong thing to do.”
