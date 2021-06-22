Resorts World Las Vegas gets dozens of reviews online before it opens to the public





LAS VEGAS (KTNV) The opening day for the much awaited World Resorts in Las Vegas is set for this Thursday. Although the doors have not yet been opened, dozens of people are already sharing their thoughts in online reviews. A simple Google search for “Resorts World Las Vegas reveals that there is already one 4.2 star rating on Google, with 150 comments. If you are wondering how it is possible, considering Resorts World does not even open until Thursday, you are not alone. 13 Action News reached Natalie Pennington, Assistant Professor of Communication Studies at UNLV. She says sites like Google and Yelp try to monitor reviews to make sure they are real, but in this situation, it is probably too soon to start removing them. “It’s not uncommon because Google does not have that check-in place and this is the same thing with Yelp or any other site where they tend to say, ‘We hope you’re honest,’ but they do not. do “really you have right away,” Oh, this is not open yet. It can not happen, “said Pennington. After digging deeper, 13 Action News found that most of these reviews fell into four categories: Five-star ratings from people claiming to be employees at Resorts World, or those who say they had early access to the resort. Five-star comments from fake fake guesses. One star reviews from people trying to balance possible false ratings with five stars. Five-star reviews from people who are trying to challenge one-star ratings by trying to balance possible false five-star ratings. Regardless, Pennington says these reviews are very important for businesses in the competitive online marketplace. “Sites like Yelp or Google Reviews are great opportunities for people to go and do research to say, well, if I have 20 different resorts where I can stay, which resort is the resort I can choose from. 20 years ago , maybe it was just word of mouth, a friend said, hey i stayed here, it was great.You really did not go online to see those things.But now, this opportunity, and I think it is almost very encouraging, in some ways as well, “Pennington said. 13 News News reached Resorts World and Google to see if they are aware of any potentially fake reviews and if they are trying to remove them. A Google spokesman sent a statement saying, “Ours strict policies clearly state reviews need to be based on real experience and when we find policy violations, we take action from removing abusive content to deactivating user accounts. We are reviewing this situation and will take the necessary steps to remove any false or misleading content. Resorts World Las Vegas has not yet responded to our request for comment. IP DARDITSHM REVIEW: NJOO MY VIEW DE DEEP IN THIS STORY: Daily Debrief: Resorts World being reviewed before opening







