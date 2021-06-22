IT department will charge higher TDS for specified persons from July 1





The Income Tax (IT) Department said Monday it has come up with a new service to help collect taxes collected at source collectors (TDS) and tax collectors at resource collectors (TCS) to identify persons specified on which higher tax rates will be imposed from 1 July. The 2021 budget introduced a provision which mandated that all non-taxable income tax (ITR) registrants for the past two fiscal years will be subject to higher TDS and higher TCS if a deduction such a tax would be 50,000 or more in each of these previous two years, according to the PTI news agency. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a circular Monday on the implementation of Article 206AB and Article 206CCA regarding the highest tax deduction / collection for some non-registrants. New functionality released for compliance checks for sec. 206AB and 206CCA to ease the burden of compliance by taxpayers / tax collectors, the IT department tweeted. CBDT issues Circular No. 11 of 2021 dated 21.06.2021 for the implementation of section 206AB & 206CCA wrt higher tax deduction / collection for some non-registrants. New functionality released for compliance controls for sec. 206AB & 206CCA to ease the burden of compliance of taxpayers / tax collectors. pic.twitter.com/1DP39BKVZi – India Income Tax (@IncomeTaxIndia) June 21, 2021 CBDT added that there will be an additional compliance burden for TDS discounters and TCS collectors as they will need to exercise due diligence if the discounter or colleague is a designated person. This can be done by feeding the discounter or college PAN number for functionality to know if he / she is a designated person. The PTI reported that the IT department prepared a list of these persons specified at the beginning of the 2021-22 financial year. The list includes the names of taxpayers who have not submitted ITR for the assessment of 2019-20 and 2020-21 and have a total of TDS and TCS of 50,000 or more in each of these previous two years. The new TDS rate will be greater than the following three: >> Duplicate the rate specified in the relevant provision of the Income Tax Law or >> Double the rate or rates in force or >> At the rate of five percent Speaking to Livemint, Abhishek Soni, co-founder and CEO of Tax2win.in said that in the previous budget, section 206AB was brought in to remove a higher TDS rate in cases where the ITR had not been filed for the last two years and TDS deducted in each of these years exceeded 50,000 Essentially, the Government wants to ensure the return of income returns from those people who have suffered a reasonable amount of TDS / TCS, Soni said. He also said that the new TDS rule will not apply to taxpayers, the total deduction of TDS in each previous year is less than 50,000 or so they have been submitting their ITR regularly for the past two years. In view of the coronavirus disease pandemic in the country, the CBDT has extended the deadline to record ITR for the financial year 2020-21 or the appraisal year 2021-22 until September 30, 2021. (With PTI entries)







