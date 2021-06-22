Suga’s cold stance on the moon dilutes summit prospects: Asahi Shimbun

Prospects for face-to-face talks between the leaders of Japan and South Korea show no signs of a quick return after more than 18 months of silence, although the Tokyo Olympics are expected next month.

As issues related to Japan’s imperial treatment during the war against South Korea continue to serve as a major obstacle to improving bilateral ties, the latest hurdle stems from what the South Korean media considers a major breach of diplomatic protocol. by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the Group of Seven summit in Britain earlier this month.

South Korean officials initially proposed a casual conversation of about 20 to 30 minutes between Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae on the sidelines of the summit, but Suga was eventually cold to the moon, according to sources.

Officials in Seoul had begun drafting points that would be raised during the talks because an agreement due to such a meeting had already been reached, a South Korean diplomatic source said.

A senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said similar steps had been taken in Tokyo because the prime minister could not ignore the moon if he started a conversation.

Moon approached Suga on three occasions during the G-7 summit, one of which was at a barbecue for participants, government sources said.

Suga thanked Moon for the gesture but said he could not enter into detailed discussions as labor level officials had not coordinated matters between the two parties.

When asked why Suga did not go beyond simple greetings, Prime Minister Katsunobu Kato’s secretary explained that the tight schedule of the G-7 summit made in-depth discussion difficult.

It was Suga who finally decided what direction the talks would take, according to a senior Foreign Ministry official.

Tokyo’s position on easing deep tensions in bilateral relations is that Seoul should take the first step in resolving the thorny issue of compensation lawsuits brought by former “comfort women” and other issues related to history. common to both countries.

Suga apparently did not want to get caught up in a detailed discussion with Moon if he would come up with something specific to propose.

Suga admitted to associates after his return to Japan that he was more concerned about what South Korea would do at the G-7 summit.

Moon himself went on social media after the summit and expressed regret that he was unable to hold formal talks with Suga.

South Korean media labeled Suga’s cold approach an unacceptable violation of diplomatic protocol.

As a result, South Korean officials say it is doubtful Moon would meet with Suga even if he decided to attend the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony scheduled for July 23rd.

According to some South Korean government sources, officials have pushed their Japanese counterparts to such a meeting if the Moon comes to Tokyo.

South Korean officials recalled that Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, attended the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, during which time he spent about an hour talking to Moon.

South Korean officials hope something similar could happen at the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo.

However, sources in the prime minister’s office said that simply coming to Tokyo would not guarantee that a summit would take place.

For this reason, South Korean officials are increasingly pessimistic about the prospects of a visit to Japan in July by Moon.

(This article was written by Takuya Suzuki in Seoul and Ryutaro Abe in Tokyo.)