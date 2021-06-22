International
Suga’s cold stance on the moon dilutes summit prospects: Asahi Shimbun
Prospects for face-to-face talks between the leaders of Japan and South Korea show no signs of a quick return after more than 18 months of silence, although the Tokyo Olympics are expected next month.
As issues related to Japan’s imperial treatment during the war against South Korea continue to serve as a major obstacle to improving bilateral ties, the latest hurdle stems from what the South Korean media considers a major breach of diplomatic protocol. by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the Group of Seven summit in Britain earlier this month.
South Korean officials initially proposed a casual conversation of about 20 to 30 minutes between Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae on the sidelines of the summit, but Suga was eventually cold to the moon, according to sources.
Officials in Seoul had begun drafting points that would be raised during the talks because an agreement due to such a meeting had already been reached, a South Korean diplomatic source said.
A senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said similar steps had been taken in Tokyo because the prime minister could not ignore the moon if he started a conversation.
Moon approached Suga on three occasions during the G-7 summit, one of which was at a barbecue for participants, government sources said.
Suga thanked Moon for the gesture but said he could not enter into detailed discussions as labor level officials had not coordinated matters between the two parties.
When asked why Suga did not go beyond simple greetings, Prime Minister Katsunobu Kato’s secretary explained that the tight schedule of the G-7 summit made in-depth discussion difficult.
It was Suga who finally decided what direction the talks would take, according to a senior Foreign Ministry official.
Tokyo’s position on easing deep tensions in bilateral relations is that Seoul should take the first step in resolving the thorny issue of compensation lawsuits brought by former “comfort women” and other issues related to history. common to both countries.
Suga apparently did not want to get caught up in a detailed discussion with Moon if he would come up with something specific to propose.
Suga admitted to associates after his return to Japan that he was more concerned about what South Korea would do at the G-7 summit.
Moon himself went on social media after the summit and expressed regret that he was unable to hold formal talks with Suga.
South Korean media labeled Suga’s cold approach an unacceptable violation of diplomatic protocol.
As a result, South Korean officials say it is doubtful Moon would meet with Suga even if he decided to attend the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony scheduled for July 23rd.
According to some South Korean government sources, officials have pushed their Japanese counterparts to such a meeting if the Moon comes to Tokyo.
South Korean officials recalled that Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, attended the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, during which time he spent about an hour talking to Moon.
South Korean officials hope something similar could happen at the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo.
However, sources in the prime minister’s office said that simply coming to Tokyo would not guarantee that a summit would take place.
For this reason, South Korean officials are increasingly pessimistic about the prospects of a visit to Japan in July by Moon.
(This article was written by Takuya Suzuki in Seoul and Ryutaro Abe in Tokyo.)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]