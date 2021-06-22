Vaccinated Britons may soon return to Europe’s beaches – minister





People wear protective masks as they walk with suitcases through the city center amid the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Manchester, Britain, June 21, 2021. REUTERS / Phil Noble LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is working to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people to allow people to enjoy a summer holiday on Europe’s beaches, but plans have not yet been finalized, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. British citizens are currently virtually banned from traveling to most countries – including those in the European Union – because quarantine and testing rules are so difficult and expensive. The travel industry has demanded that Britain lift its requirements for COVID testing and isolation for fully vaccinated travelers, similar to a European Union scheme. Hancock told Sky News that the government wanted to let people spend a family holiday, but only when it was safe to do so. They were working on plans to allow the vaccine to restore some of the freedoms that were supposed to be restricted to keep people safe, Hancock told Sky News. Asked if vaccinated people get their liberties again by August and thus enjoy a foreign holiday this year, Hancock said the government wanted to ensure security, but that he understood that people wanted their liberties restored. When I am able to be able to say something more concrete, then we will do it, but it is absolutely something we are working on, something I want to see, he added. Britain has the seventh highest number of COVID-19 deaths globally with nearly 128,000 deaths, but has one of the fastest vaccine distributions in the world, giving 80% of adults the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and almost 60% a second stroke. Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Alistair Smout

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos