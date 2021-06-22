Gauteng should be in Level 5 block, schools should be closed, says Netcare CEO





Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare. Photo: Getty

The CEO of Netcare says Gauteng hospitals are under overload of an unprecedented increase in Covid-19 cases.

He wants the government to put the province in the Level 5 blockade and close all schools.

Colder conditions, poor ventilation and a lack of natural immunity are fueling the third Gauteng wave – but the Delta variant may not be to blame. As Gauteng hospitals struggle to cope with a third record-breaking wave of pandemic, the CEO of South Africa’s largest private hospital group issued an urgent call for the province to be placed under the Level 5 blockade, with all schools Closed. During an interview with Money Show with Bruce Whitfield on Monday, Netcare’s Richard Friedland warned that the number of Covid-19 patients “is an extraordinary object at the moment.” He added that Gauteng hospitals had dealt with a “mass casualty situation” since last week on Wednesday, comparing the strain to the aftermath of a train crash, or the collapse of a sports stadium, with “massive injuries”. . But unlike these disasters, the crisis is not over for several hours, but remains ongoing, Friedland added. On Wednesday last week, Gauteng saw 7,900 cases of Covid-19 in a single day – 1,000 more than the peak of the second wave on January 8th. Those numbers have risen steadily and there is still no evidence of a peak, Friedland said. “I’m afraid these numbers are showing that there is a lack of a Level 5 block in Gauteng. We may not see the end of this increase for some time.” Friedland says schools should be closed now. “Schools are transmitting the virus. “Yes, children themselves may not be so badly affected by the disease, but they pass it on to parents, guardians and grandparents and we think this is problematic,” he told Money Show with Bruce Whitfield On Monday, Gauteng Prime Minister David Makhura says the province could impose stricter Covid-19 restrictions, given the increase in new cases and the shrinking capacity of the bed. Almost 70% of all new Covid-19 daily cases were in Gauteng within 24 hours, the National Institute for Infectious Diseases (NICD) said on Monday. Friedland says there has long been fear of the impact of a deadly pandemic on South Africa’s most populous province and these are now being realized. The spread of the pandemic is being exacerbated by cold conditions, with less social distance and poor ventilation. Gauteng also has less “natural immunity” against the disease because it was not affected as badly by the first and second waves as the other province, he added. But there is no evidence to suggest that the current increase is due to the Delta variant, Friedland says. Expert analysis, confirmed by Netcare’s own work, still sees “the same Beta variant” dominating the cases. Friedland said that while hospitals are preparing for the third wave and that much has been improved in terms of treatment protocols and patient oxygenation, the “large number” of patients in Gauteng is overwhelming. There are about 1,800 critical care beds in Gauteng private hospitals, with half of them in Netcare hospitals. He warned other provinces, especially the western cape and Easter to vaccinate as many people as possible. According to Netcare forecasts, the Western Cape could face the same Gauteng wave in three to four weeks.

