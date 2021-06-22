Investing in Peace is the only way to a just future for Israelis and Palestinians









Opinion pieces in the Voice of the OC like that of June 8 use analytical frameworks based on constructs of white supremacy over people of color to describe the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They use terms like apartheid, racism and colonialism of the inhabitants, which they claim to be supported by the so-called authorities and are therefore indisputable. While this prism at the heart of the West can help us understand Western challenges, and especially the ongoing structural racism experienced in America, it is unsuitable for the non-Western conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. His reference confuses our understanding of conflict, and tragically, takes both sides further away from peace.

Jewish history and contemporary reality in Israel refute the deception of this prism. Jewish history began and flourished in it, and is existentially linked to Palestine, the name the Romans gave to Israel after deporting Jews in the 70s in an attempt to erase their identity-based connection to their homeland. The attempt failed because (a) there was never a time when Jews did not live in the Holy Land and (b) the Jewish people remained deeply attached to Israel. They never stopped praying, writing and dreaming about their return. Moreover, today, most Israeli Jews are not white as that term is understood in the West. They are descendants, or are themselves migrants and refugees from the Middle East and North Africa, whose bearers lived in the region for millennia. Jews have thus always resided in the Middle East and have never been absent in Israel. At the same time, their brothers and sisters in Europe conceived and actualized the notion of Jewish return to a project of self-determination in at least part of their homeland as the only way to ensure their physical and spiritual survival, both were under grave threat in Europe.

But these are not the only reasons why an American lens is wrong for conflict. If my colleague, Jeremy Burton writes, Before systematic racism was the fundamental sin of the American project, anti-Judaism was the original sin of Western Civilization. In the civilization from which America is born, the Jews are the other original. We were tortured and slaughtered, demonized and labeled with blood, ghettos and deported; this continued for nearly two millennia before the consequent and final resolution of the Holocaust genocide.

When progressives apply the concept of unity among people of color to stand in solidarity with Palestinians and against Jews, they ignore the reality of Judaism in the Middle East and the European Jewish experience. Simply put, they try to drive the pegs of Western-based structural racism into the square hole of the Middle East conflict, which may seem like a good idea, but it just doesn’t fit.

What it does is seek once again to erase the indigenous and unbroken Jewish connection to the land and deny Jewish history. Tragically for Israelis, Palestinians and Jews around the world, these efforts fuel anti-Semitic activity, as evidenced by the recent global attacks on Jews by Israeli opponents, and prove useless to achieve a just peace for all.

This will not minimize Palestinian suffering. Their deep privacy should not be ignored. Nor should the real issues of racism and inequality in Israel be addressed. But that does not change the fact that this painful and enduring conflict is between two indigenous peoples who are struggling to divide a homeland.

Instead of perpetuating inaccurate, demonizing, and divisive frameworks, if we consider how the trajectory of Israeli-Palestinian relations in the Middle East and inter-community relations here at home can be improved if we jointly support investment in a peace real and stable? Despite the recent violence in the region, or perhaps because of it, the Palestinians and Israelis are standing together contrary to conflict, determined to build a new reality based on peace, security, justice and equality. Peacebuilding groups led by these visionaries need our help.

The US Congress recently made a bold commitment to peace when it passed Middle East Partnership for Peace Act Nita M. Lowey, pledging $ 250 million over the next five years to peacebuilders in the regions. However, as the events of last month show, this is not enough. We must call on other nations to join the US in a generational project to transform the lived experiences and attitudes of Israelis and Palestinians. This is an opportunity for the Middle East to do what the International Fund for Ireland did in Ireland, where the US and its partners established an institution that helped to deliver lasting peace.

Regardless of our policy, we can find common ground in the belief that Israelis and Palestinians desperately need to achieve a peaceful coexistence. There is a critical role for all of us who care about human dignity, peace and truth to support those who live in the region and are working to build a better future for both peoples.

Lisa Armony is the Chief Impact Officer at the Orange County Jewish Federation. The views expressed in this article are those of the writer.

