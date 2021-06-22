The UK and CPTPP countries begin formal negotiations





UK Secretary of International Trade Liz Truss will speak with Minister for TPP Yasutoshi Nishimura from Japan, this year CPTPP chairman, on Tuesday morning [UK time] (Tuesday, 22 June) to formally begin negotiations on the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP). Membership in the UK would make CPTPP a truly global free trade area. Membership would strengthen the UK’s relationship with these dynamic economies, as the world economy increasingly focuses on the Pacific region. Membership in the UK would send a strong signal about the importance given to free trade by this dynamic group of countries at this critical time in our history (and helps to strengthen the rule-based international system). Joining the CPTPP would build on our recently signed General Economic Partnership Agreement with Japan and help increase business opportunities in both countries by diversifying our trade arrangements. CPTPP UK membership would also help strengthen the rule-based international system by promoting free and fair trade, a core value for both Japan and the United Kingdom. CPTPP is one of the largest free trade areas in the world, accounting for 13% of global GDP in 2019. This will increase to 16% with UK accession, adding substantial value to this large trade area free. The combined GDP among CPTPP members will also increase from almost 9 trillion to 11 trillion with UK accession and will send a strong signal about the importance of free and fair trade by helping strengthening the international rule-based system at a critical time in our history. Membership in the UK would demonstrate that the CPTPP is an expanding partnership that is open to growth and strengthening with economies that support the ambitions of the high standard agreement. The UK looks forward to working with Japan, as chair of the CPTPP, when formal talks begin soon, along with the wider membership, who have all welcomed the UK application and supported our accession ambitions. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Membership in the CPTTP free trade partnership would open up unprecedented opportunities for fast-growing British businesses and consumers in the Indo-Pacific. It’s an exciting opportunity to build on the entrepreneurial spirit of this country and the history of free trade to bring economic benefits across the UK. Said UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss CPTPP already has a significant global presence and our acceptance will send a strong signal to the rest of the world that the UK, as an independent trading nation, will continue to defend free and fair trade, fight protectionism and tariffs cut at every opportunity. This will mean stronger trade links with the Indo-Pacific, which is essential to our goals for trade, investment, supply chains as well as supporting green growth, women’s economic empowerment and high standards for British workers. The start of negotiations marks an important moment in our accession process and I look forward to the talks starting in the coming weeks. Said the British Ambassador to Japan, Julia Longbottom I am pleased that the UK has begun formal accession negotiations to join the CPTPP. Membership will further deepen our trade and investment relations, both with Japan and in all CPTPP member countries. In digitally distributed data and services, investment and financial services and green growth industries, UK membership would bring increased opportunities and prosperity to CPTPP countries.

