itr: Banks to check if you have registered ITR when revenue exceeds TDS limit from July 1, set 2X TDS if not

If you have not submitted your Income Tax Return (ITR) or are not submitting your ITR, then you may have to pay a higher amount of TDS / TCS as of July 1, 2021. This is because according to a notice made in Budget 2021, a person who has not submitted an ITR for the previous two financial years and the total TDS and TCS deducted from payments made to him / her in each of these financial years exceeds Rs 50,000, then such person will subject to a higher TDS rate. This rule will take effect from July 1, 2021.

To simplify this: Assume that you have not filed income tax returns for FY 2018-19 and 2019-20. However, you have fixed deposits, dividend income, interest on recurring deposits, etc. Where the total TDS exceeds Rs 50,000 in each financial year. In such a scenario, you would be subject to a higher TDS rate on revenue from July 1, 2021.

Abhishek Soni, CEO and founder, Tax2win.in says, “The purpose of this provision, newly introduced in the Income Tax Act, 1961, is to ensure that the income tax return registration compliance is met by taxpayers. It happens that interest-bearing TDSs are deducted but the ITR is not presented by the individual.Thus, to ensure correct government revenue reporting, ITR registration will become effectively mandatory to avoid higher TDSs in revenue. is similar to the rule that requires an individual to report his / her PAN to an income payer to avoid higher TDS. ”



Higher TDS will be deducted from a person’s income if he / she meets the following conditions:



a) The individual has not filed the income tax return in the previous two financial years for which the expiration date has expired under Article 139 (1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961;



b) The amount of TDS and TCS in each of the financial years is Rs 50,000 or more.

Highest TDS / TCS rate



The TDS rate to be applied to such individuals will be higher than the following:



a) Double the rate specified in the relevant section;



b) Double the rate or the rate in force; or



c) 5%

‘Twice the rate specified in the relevant section’ means the TDS rate referred to in the income tax law while ‘Twice the rate or rate in force’ means the TDS rate that is effective for the financial year. For example, last year, the government reduced the TDS / TCS rate by 25% on non-wage payments due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Thus, the rate in force became 7.5% from 10% as mentioned in the law.





In the case of TCS, the above will apply



a) Double the rate specified in the relevant section or



b) 5%

Here is how much TDS will be applicable with the help of an example. For example, TDS on interest-bearing income from fixed deposits is deducted at the rate of 10% (provided that the PAN is given to the bank). Now if the above conditions are met, then the new TDS rate will be higher than the following:



a) Double the rate specified in the relevant section, ie, 20% (10% X 2));



b) Double the rate or rate in force 20% (10 X 2); or



c) 5%

The highest rate is 20%. This rate is the same as when the PAN is not given to the bank. Thus, this will be applicable to fixed interest income if the ITR is not presented for the previous two financial years and the TDS in each financial year exceeds Rs 50,000.

How will the denominator verify

The Income Tax Department, through a circular dated June 21, 2021, has clarified the ways in which the deductor / collector can verify the status of the deductible or collector.

According to the circular, “To ease this burden of compliance, the Central Board of Direct Taxes is launching a new functionality ‘Compliance Control for Sections 206AB & 206CCA’ This functionality is made available through the reporting portal of the Income Tax Department. the tax officer or colleague may feed the single PAN or multiple PANs of the deductor or college and may receive a response from the functionality if such a deductible is a specified person. ”

Further, a list is prepared by the tax department from the beginning of the financial year 2021-22, taking 2018-19 and 2019-20 as the respective respective years. The list contains the name of taxpayers who have not filed an ITR for both years and has a total TDS and TCS of Rs 50,000 or more in each financial year, the circular said.

Revenues from the scope of this new law

Remember that not all revenue to which the TDS applies falls within the scope of the newly introduced law. Excludes some income which is as follows:



A) Salary



B) Payment of the accumulated balance received by an employee from the EPF



C) Lottery winnings or crossword puzzles



D) Gains from horse racing



E) Income from investments in insurance trust



F) Withdrawals of money exceeding Rs 20 lakh in a financial year

If the revenue is obtained from the sources mentioned above, then the tax will be deducted at the applicable normal rates, i.e., not at the highest levels due to non-registration of the ITR.

For other income such as dividends received on equity shares and mutual funds or interest received on fixed deposits, recurring deposits, pension pensions, etc., if the ITR is not presented for the previous two financial years and the total TDS exceeds Rs 50,000 in each of these financial years, then income tax will be deducted at a higher rate.

What if PAN is not given by the denominator

Usually, if an individual does not mention his / her PAN, then the financial institution deducts the tax at a higher rate. For example, if the PAN is not updated in the bank records, then it will deduct interest tax earned on fixed deposits (assuming interest exceeds the specified limit) at the rate of 20% instead of 10%.

Dr Suresh Surana, founder, a tax consulting firm RSM India says, “If the PAN is not updated and the individual has not filed the income tax return, then in such a case the TDS will be reduced to the rate that is the highest in the case of fixed deposits, it would be 20% Similarly, when an individual provides professional services to a company in which the TDS in the normal course is 10% and he fails to provide the PAN of “, the company will be required to deduct TDS @ 20% and pay the balance to such an individual.”

