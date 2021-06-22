Yoga can help treat drug threats, says Assam CM | Guwahati News







Speaking on the occasion, Sarma commended the positive response of people in celebrating the day amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that yoga, which is India’s invaluable contribution to the world, boosts immunity, energy and positivity – factors that help people immensely in the fight against coronavirus.

CM called on the people of the state to make yoga a daily practice of their lives. “Yoga develops a balanced mind and body and helps make the right decisions that are beneficial to society,” he said, adding that yoga centers have been set up under Assam Yoga Prakalpa in development blocks across the state.

Yoga can be a big help in tackling the drug threat, he said referring to the fight against drugs in the state, where security agencies seized illegally trafficked narcotics worth roughly Rrover 50 in a month and a half.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), First Battalion, based in Patgaon here, planted over 1,000 saplings as part of the celebration. HPS Khandari, 1st BN Commander, said, “Force rescuers who directly experience or witness life-threatening or physical injury, exposure to death, loss of home and neighborhood or community, loss of communication or relationship support “Yields during or after a disaster are at greater risk for severe stress. Yoga is a potentially antidote to stress and a powerful complement to living a healthy and balanced life.”

Dr.B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, which also celebrated Yoga Day, announced that it would develop a research project to understand the role of yoga in improving the quality of life (QOL) in cancer patients. The research project will be carried out under the supervision of Dr. Mouchumee Bhattacharyya, professor of radiation oncology and Dr. Kaberi Kakati, Assistant Professor of Head and Neck Surgery.

According to Dr. Amal Chandra Kataki, director of the BBCI, “Cancer patients normally receive multimodal treatment for a long period of time with co-morbidities. Cancer treatment regimens can cause a wide range of side effects for these patients such as changes in appearance, infertility, fatigue and infections, which severely affect patients with general functional QOL. ”

Also, the diagnosis of cancer itself can result in psychological issues like depression, anxiety and worry. A growing study shows the potential benefits of practicing yoga. Patients with selective cancer will benefit from yoga under the supervision of oncologists and physiotherapists. Dr Kataki said.

The Airports Authority of India also celebrated the day at all airports in the Northeast by adhering to the health protocols and safety norms associated with Covid.

Most of the employees attended the online yoga session from their home along with family members and followed the instructions of the experts who conducted the sessions in various ‘Yoga Asans’ with clear instructions and care.

Ravi Kant, regional executive director, Northeast region, said that yoga is not just an art but a way of life. He demanded that all employees posted in the region practice yoga regularly in daily life. “It not only relieves you of stress, but also adds peace of mind and a sense of inner strength, which is very necessary for professionals in our field. This should be a regular activity and a way of life,” he added. ai.

