Palestinians, settlers clash in tense neighborhoods in JerusalemExBulletin





footprint Mahmoud Illean / AP

Mahmoud Illean / AP JERUSALEM Palestinians and Jewish settlers threw stones, chairs and fireworks at each other overnight in a tense neighborhood of Jerusalem where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families, officials said on Tuesday. Threatened evictions sparked protests and clashes on the eve of the 11-day Gaza war last month and represent a test for Israel’s new ruling coalition, which includes three pro-establishment parties but hopes to sidestep the Palestinian cause to avoid divisions. internal. Israeli police and border officials said they arrested four suspects in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. It was unclear who started the fight. A woman was reportedly injured when she was hit in the back by a stone, police said. The Red Crescent emergency service said its teams treated 20 Palestinians, including 16 suffering from pepper spray and tear gas and others injured by rubber-coated bullets. Two other people were injured, including an elderly man who was hit in the head, she said. The Red Crescent said settlers threw stones at one of its ambulances and Israeli forces sprayed weak water on a second ambulance belonging to the service. The outbreak of violence is the latest friction in Sheikh Jarrah, where weeks of unrest caught international attention ahead of the 11-day Israel-Hamas war last month. The ceasefire went into effect on May 21, but Long-term campaign by Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families continues. And so the cycle of tension continues, in a quick early test for Israel’s new coalition government, which is a little over a week old. At the top under a rotation deal is Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the leader of the right-wing Yamina party. In two years, he will be replaced by Yair Lapid, the leader of the Yesh Atid center. And the leader of the opposition is Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, ousted from the post of prime minister after holding office for 12 years. An intervention by the Israeli Attorney General at the height of the riots has left the nearest evictions pending. But rights groups say the deportations could still continue in the coming months as international attention fades, potentially sparking another round of bloodshed. The settlers have been waging a decades-long campaign to expel families from densely populated Palestinian neighborhoods in the so-called Holy Basin just outside the Old City walls, in one of the most sensitive parts of East Jerusalem. Israel invaded East Jerusalem, home to holy sites for Jews, Christians, and Muslims, in the 1967 war and annexed it to a movement not internationally recognized. Israel sees the entire city as its capital, while the Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. The settlers say the houses were built on land that was owned by Jews before the 1948 war over the creation of Israel. Israeli law allows Jews to reclaim such property, a right denied to Palestinians who lost land and homes in the same conflict.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos