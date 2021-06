Proactive news headlines including Global Lithium

Sydney, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Proactive, a provider of real-time news and video interviews for growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies: Global Lithium Resources Ltd (ASX: GL1) has completed the Reverse Circulation Drilling (RC) program in the Marium Bar Lithium Fully Owned Enterprise project, approximately 150 miles southeast of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Click here

Recent drilling by Havilah Resources Ltds (ASX: HAV) (FRA: FWL) at its copper-gold-cobalt deposit at Kalkaroo in South Australia has returned stable latitudes and high grades of copper-gold sulfide mineralization . Click here

Affiliate CardieX Ltd (ASX: CDX) CONNEQT, Inc. has entered into a partnership agreement with LifeQ, a worldwide leading provider of biometric and health information measurements from wearable devices. Click here

Permanent Resources Ltd (ASX: PEC) has been awarded a mining lease (M70 / 1406) for the Beharra High-Grade Silica Sand project, approximately 96 miles south of Geraldton, Western Australia. Click here

Shares of SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD) (FRA: E4N) rose 69.45% to $ 0.061 at the back of a highly uneven placement that raised $ 3.65 million. Click here

New analysis by St George Mining Ltds (ASX: SGQ) has confirmed the latest discovery of the highest level of nickel-sulfur copper in its main Mt Alexander Project project in Goldfields north-east of WA. Click here

PolarX Ltd (ASX: PXX) (FRA: PX0) is set to launch a diamond core drilling program at the Caribou Dome Copper copper project in Alaska that aims at new high-priority targets for massive sulfur copper mineralization. Click here

Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX: AUT) (OTCMKTS: MNXMF) has secured a speculative purchase estimate and a $ 0.22 A price from a recent report by Canaccord Genuity Ltd, following Carey’s discovery in the Pickle Crow project in Canada. click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX: MZZ) (OTCMKTS: MZZMF) (FRA: MA3) has appointed Newfoundland-based geologist Kerry Sparkes as the board’s technical advisor. Click here

TNG Limited (ASX: TNG) (OTCMKTS: TNGZF) has taken another key step in advancing its green energy strategy after reaching an agreement with an international technology company and specialist in the green hydrogen sector to develop opportunities trading using vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB).

