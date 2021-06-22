Proactive news headlines including Global Lithium

Sydney, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Proactive, a provider of real-time news and video interviews for growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Global Lithium Resources Ltd (ASX: GL1) has completed the Reverse Circulation Drilling (RC) program in the Marium Bar Lithium Fully Owned Enterprise project, approximately 150 miles southeast of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Click here
- Recent drilling by Havilah Resources Ltds (ASX: HAV) (FRA: FWL) at its copper-gold-cobalt deposit at Kalkaroo in South Australia has returned stable latitudes and high grades of copper-gold sulfide mineralization . Click here
- Affiliate CardieX Ltd (ASX: CDX) CONNEQT, Inc. has entered into a partnership agreement with LifeQ, a worldwide leading provider of biometric and health information measurements from wearable devices. Click here
- Permanent Resources Ltd (ASX: PEC) has been awarded a mining lease (M70 / 1406) for the Beharra High-Grade Silica Sand project, approximately 96 miles south of Geraldton, Western Australia. Click here
- Shares of SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: SUD) (FRA: E4N) rose 69.45% to $ 0.061 at the back of a highly uneven placement that raised $ 3.65 million. Click here
- New analysis by St George Mining Ltds (ASX: SGQ) has confirmed the latest discovery of the highest level of nickel-sulfur copper in its main Mt Alexander Project project in Goldfields north-east of WA. Click here
- PolarX Ltd (ASX: PXX) (FRA: PX0) is set to launch a diamond core drilling program at the Caribou Dome Copper copper project in Alaska that aims at new high-priority targets for massive sulfur copper mineralization. Click here
- Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX: AUT) (OTCMKTS: MNXMF) has secured a speculative purchase estimate and a $ 0.22 A price from a recent report by Canaccord Genuity Ltd, following Carey’s discovery in the Pickle Crow project in Canada. click here
- Matador Mining Ltd (ASX: MZZ) (OTCMKTS: MZZMF) (FRA: MA3) has appointed Newfoundland-based geologist Kerry Sparkes as the board’s technical advisor. Click here
- TNG Limited (ASX: TNG) (OTCMKTS: TNGZF) has taken another key step in advancing its green energy strategy after reaching an agreement with an international technology company and specialist in the green hydrogen sector to develop opportunities trading using vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB) .Click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies cited on major world stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
The proactive platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, utilizing a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and web development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies worldwide the world.
The network of assets reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors seeking opportunities.
Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that together attract up to 10 million views per month.
We syndicate our content to hundreds of regular and specialized news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
We custom create corporate websites from scratch, empowering their clients and brands with a modern online presence and the latest penetration on effective SEO strategy.
Our news coverage ranks high on the worlds most requested platforms and we can further amplify our online presence and reach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research by a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at [email protected]