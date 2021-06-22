The 2nd International Senior International Literary Project led by the International Writers Union has ended





LONDONR, June 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The 2nd The extensive international literary project was held at Russia from 23the third at 25th April, 2021. The project is led by the International Writers Union, the international writers’ organization established in Paris in 1954 and today is the world’s largest organization of literary professionals. Since 2010, the main division is located in Moscow. The organizing committee of the online project included: the International Board of the International Writers’ Association, the Association of Teachers of Local and State Languages ​​SLOVO, the regional public organization ‘Union of Scientific Literature Literature and Cinema Authors’, the literary magazine’ Russian Bell ‘(Editor-in-Chief) Maksim Zamshev), literary magazine “Traditions & Avant-Garde” (Editor-in-Chief Roman Senchin). General Sponsor of 2nd The Senior International Literary Project is the largest Russian information agency ‘Social Navigator’ of the International News Agency ‘Russia Today’. The project brought together four major literary events at the same time: 1 rr International Literary Festival “Cossack from Luhansk” named after V. Dal.

International Literary Festival “Cossack from Luhansk” named after V. Dal. 1 rr International Children’s Literature Festival named after A. Barto.

International Children’s Literature Festival named after A. Barto. 1 rr All-Russian literary contest named after Dmitry Donskoy .

All-Russian literary contest named after . International Peace Prize 20202021. The following lectures were presented to the participants: a lecture by science fiction writer Sergey Kotov “Online Publishing Opportunities for Aspiring Authors: How to Avoid Mistakes and Claim Success”; a lecture by literary scholar Andrey Chernov “How to Avoid Hybrid Ghosts of War Literature. The Donbass Dimension”; a lecture by writer Galina Berezina “Why can’t one write with intuition? Is it possible to write without a well thought out plan?”; a lecture by the publicist Razilya Khusnulina “A discovery of FM Dostoevsky in England (1890-1920)”: two lectures by the prose writer, poet and critic Andrey Scherbak-Zhukov “Composition in novels” and “How to write comments”; by science fiction writer Yevgeniy Gagloev “Special aspects of science fiction and the current fantasy of today. aspects of the plot”; by writer and playwright Gleb Bobrov “Prose Dramaturgy”; prose writer and editor Roman Senchin “Tradition & Avant-Garde Magazine. Criteria for Selecting Authors’ Texts for the Magazine”. The laureates of the International Literary Festival “Cossack from Luhansk” named after V. Dal were Viktor Pelenyagre (Russia), Aleksandr Pelevin (Russia), Elena Zaslavskaya (LPR), Rupi Kaur (Canada), Sergei Lukyanenko (Russia), Peter Watts (Canada), Elena Kollegova (COM)Russia), Constanze Dennig (Austria), Neil LaBute (France), Nina Ischenko (LPR), Kenzaburo Oe (Japan) The laureates of the International Literary Festival of Children’s Literature named A. Barto were Evgeniy Gagloev, (Russia), Sasha Krugosvetov (Russia), Vadim Dubischev (Russia), Julia Sibirtseva (Russia/Estonia), Lyubov mosley (Pivnik) (US), Elena Palshina (Undress Vidal) (Russia), Dmitri Yemets (Russia), Angelina Kustova (Russia), Galina Dutkina (Russia) Laureates of the all-Russian literary competition named after Dmitry Donskoywere Konstantin Kedrov (Russia), Kastor Gleb (LPR), Olga Gribanova (Russia), Sergei Belyakov (Russia), Gulnara shakh (Russia), Aleksandr Miroshnikov (Russia), Stefania Danilova (Russia), Atticus (Canada), Julia Morozova (Russia) The laureates of the International Peace Prize of 20202021 were Faina Savenkova (LPR), Maris Druva (Latvia), Vladimir Nesterenko (Russia), Michael Chabon (US), Marina Derbina (Russia), Gennadiy Ievlev (Russia), Annika Thor (Sweden), Elena Zvekova (Olga Vologodskaya) (Russia), Linor Goralik (Israeli), Mikhail Maskaev (Russia), Yana Ovodovskaya (Russia), Aleksandr Sidorov (Australia), Viktor Drozdov (Russia), Isaac Adamson (US), Sergei Molodtsov (Russia), RazilyaKhusnulina (Russia), Frdric Beigbeder (France) SOURCE International Writers Union

