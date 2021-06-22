The most expensive cities in the world for expatriates in 2021 are discovered





Hong Kong is no longer the most expensive city in the world for overseas workers, according to the results of the Mercer 2021 Cost of Living survey. Find out which city is the most expensive and why the results are influenced by pandemics and other factors.

Ashgabat in Turkmenistan is the most expensive city in the world for overseas workers, according to Mercer this year Living Cost Survey. The annual report ranks 209 cities based on comparative cost of expenditures including housing, transportation, food and entertainment, with New York City used as the base comparison. The capital Turkmenistan, which was number two in last year’s list, is something like an overseas market in the top 10, which mostly features business centers like Hong Kong (last year’s most expensive city and this year’s second most expensive), Tokyo (number four for 2021), Zurich (number five for 2021) and Singapore (number seven) for 2021) Turkmenistan’s ongoing financial crisis, which has led to food shortages and hyperinflation, is cited by Mercer as the reason why the cost of living in Ashgabat has risen over the past two years. Perhaps the biggest change from last year’s Mercer poll sees Beirut rising from the 45th most expensive city for international workers in 2020 to the third most expensive in 2021. Mercer puts this development in the economic depression of Lebanon, which was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and The explosion of the Port of Beirut in August last year. Meanwhile, while the Euro gained almost 11% against the US dollar, European cities were ranked relatively more expensive than their US counterparts. This led New York City to emerge from Mercer top 10, while Paris climbed in the rankings from number 50 in 2020 to number 33 in 2021. Similarly, the Australian Dollar rating saw Aussie cities like Sydney and Melbourne climb the Mercer rankings. As for the cheapest cities for overseas workers, Mercer ranks Tbilisi, Georgia (number 207), Lusaka, Zambia (number 208) and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (number 209). Changing work patterns For Vince Cordova, Leader of the Mercer Northeast International Movement, tells CNN Travel This year’s rankings have also been influenced by changing business models on the eve of the pandemic. Between travel restrictions, the widespread adoption of the work-from-home model, and the Covid-19 situation that varies from country to country, some companies are opting for long-distance international employment instead of relocating workers to another country. “As the types of international tasks change, this is creating changes in demand for certain goods and services and different customer profiles,” says Cordova. Cordova also notes the impact of China’s “rapid but uneven” recovery from Covid-19 on this year’s results. “Economys is the only major economy to achieve growth in 2020,” he says, noting that this has made Chinese cities move in rankings across the board. Looking ahead, Cordova suggests that the US dollar may “recover” over the next year, which may dictate the shape of the rankings in the future. 2021 Cost of living city ranking 1. Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) 2. Hong Kong (China) 3. Beirut (Lebanon) Tokyo (Japan) 5. Zurich (Switzerland) 6. Shanghai (China) 7. Singapore 8. Geneva (Switzerland) 9. Beijing (China) 10. Bern (Switzerland)

