Poots says the assurances given over the protocol changes

Outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots has said he has received a personal reassurance from the British government that significant changes will be made to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Poots, who announced his resignation as leader last week following an internal party revolt over his decision to proceed with the appointment of a Stormont First Minister, predicted there would be a “significant victory”. in protocol in July.

The British government and the EU are locked in a dispute over the implementation of the protocol.

Under the terms of the agreement, shipments of cold meat – including sausages and burgers – could be effectively barred from crossing the Irish Sea from the UK to Northern Ireland at the end of the month.

The UK is considering unilaterally extending the forgiveness period covering sausage shipments, something Brussels has warned could spark retaliation.

But the unionists are against the protocol and have repeatedly demanded that it be removed.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Poots said he went ahead with the appointment of Paul Givan as First Minister last week because he believed he could oppose the protocol more effectively with a functioning Assembly.

He said: “My focus is on the Northern Ireland Protocol because that is what makes a constitutional change in Northern Ireland.

“Yes, I have taken assurances that there will be changes to the protocol and that this will be very significant, that the UK government will not tolerate how things are and how the EU has acted since the protocol.”

When asked if he had personally received the insurance, Mr Poots said “Yes”.

He added: “We are looking for these changes to happen in July, most likely in early July.

“We believe there is a significant victory to be won in the protocol. I will hand it in at the end of June (the new DUP leader) and hope that most of the work will actually be achieved at that stage and we can make those gains. “

When asked what the nature of the changes promised to him was, Mr Poots said: “We have not received details, but essentially for me the issues that really need to be resolved are issues around the constitution because UK lawyers argued that the Act of The Union seceded from the Act of Withdrawal.

“I want a very clear statement from the UK government that this is not the case. Democratic deficit, nowhere else in the world are laws being made by 25 or 26 other countries for a country that has no say in those laws.

“How ridiculous is it that people are signing an agreement which does not contain democracy in it? And then we certainly have all the trade issues, which have been stressed over and over again. My last wish is that the protocol goes in its entirety.

“We have been promised that there will be a significant victory in protocol, that is what Secretary of State (Brandon Lewis) is showing at this stage.”

In response, Sinn Féin North Belfast MP John Finucane said Mr Poots had not provided any details of the proposed changes he had been promised.

“I would be very reluctant to take what Edwin Poots said today. I think I would like to see the details because after all these are conversations between the British government and the European Union.

“It’s not within the Secretary of State’s gift for what he does with the protocol – it ‘s an agreement his government has made with the European Union.”