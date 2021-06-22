ASIRT provides details on northern Alberta police operation that resulted in RCMP suspect murder

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team provided new details about a two-day police operation near High Prairie, Alta., Last week that ended with police officers shooting and killing a man from Gift Lake Mtis Residence.

In a press release issued Monday, police overseer confirmed that Lionel Ernest Gray died from his wounds after officers fired at him on Friday. ASIRT said it was first called in to investigate Thursday, as the situation was still evolving because police officers had fired guns.

ASIRT said the meeting was preceded by an RCMP officer trying to apprehend a vehicle “linked” to Gray, whom they said had unsolved criminal orders. ASIRT and the RCMP have not revealed what the ordinances were for, though Mounties have said they relate to “crimes of different persons”.

According to ASIRT, police tried to tow the vehicle shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, but the vehicle “ran away from police,” who did not follow the vehicle. The RCMP warned other officers to take care of the vehicle and about half an hour later, ASIRT said officers in another RCMP vehicle saw it just east of Range Road 175, about three miles north of Highway 679.

“The vehicle was stuck in the mud and partially covered with a blanket,” ASIRT said. “Two RCMP officers cleaned the vehicle, which was unoccupied, and found a briefcase containing three different types of ammunition, as well as identification belonging to the man.”

Two other police officers, one of whom was the police service dog (PSD) keeper, arrived at the scene. The dog and its keeper began tracking down Gray “in a thick bush for approximately three to six miles for about two hours,” ASIRT said.

“When officers eventually met the man, whose identity was visually confirmed as the 29-year-old wanted, the man and police exchanged fire,” the police overseer said. “During this incident, the PSD was hit by gunfire and killed.

“No police officer was injured in the incident, and no one was believed to have been hit. “Officers headed for the scene and were evacuated from the area by a civilian search and rescue helicopter.”

Neither RCMP nor ASIRT have said whose bullets are believed to have killed the dog named Jago.

According to ASIRT, more police resources were deployed in the Winagami Provincial Park area, and officers again clashed with Grein.

“During this meeting, some police officers fired their weapons,” ASIRT said. “At that time, the officers believed that the man had been hit. After attempts to communicate with the man or force him out of the thicket were unsuccessful, a physical check of the area was made but he failed to locate the man.

“After a long search through a dense brush that lasted several hours, the police established contact with the man on two additional occasions and gave him verbal commands. No shots were fired during these meetings, and officers were able to prove that the man, in fact, did not appear to be injured. “

According to ASIRT, it was at that point that the RCMP “established control” around the roads in the area as they continued to try to find Gray down.

Around 11:45 a.m. Friday, two RCMP officers saw Gray in a ditch, the police supervisor said.

“The officers got out of their marked police vehicle and a confrontation took place between the man and the police officers, during which the two officers unloaded their service weapons,” ASIRT said. “The man fell to the ground on the tall grass and other police officers and medical officers of the emergency response team responded to the area.

“Medical officers tried to treat the man but, in the end, he died at the scene.”

ASIRT said officers found a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle along with a range detector at the scene.

A photograph of a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, found at the scene of an officer shot near High Prairie, Alta., On June 18, 2021.

“The ASIRT investigation will review the actions of the police during this incident, while the RCMP will be held accountable for the investigation of the man and his actions,” the police observer said.

“While the ASIRT investigation is ongoing, no further information will be released at this time.”

High Prairie is located about 365 miles northwest of Edmonton.