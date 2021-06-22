International
ASIRT provides details on northern Alberta police operation that resulted in RCMP suspect murder
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team provided new details about a two-day police operation near High Prairie, Alta., Last week that ended with police officers shooting and killing a man from Gift Lake Mtis Residence.
In a press release issued Monday, police overseer confirmed that Lionel Ernest Gray died from his wounds after officers fired at him on Friday. ASIRT said it was first called in to investigate Thursday, as the situation was still evolving because police officers had fired guns.
ASIRT said the meeting was preceded by an RCMP officer trying to apprehend a vehicle “linked” to Gray, whom they said had unsolved criminal orders. ASIRT and the RCMP have not revealed what the ordinances were for, though Mounties have said they relate to “crimes of different persons”.
READ MORE: RCMP dog killed, man dead after police shooting in northern Alberta: ASIRT
According to ASIRT, police tried to tow the vehicle shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, but the vehicle “ran away from police,” who did not follow the vehicle. The RCMP warned other officers to take care of the vehicle and about half an hour later, ASIRT said officers in another RCMP vehicle saw it just east of Range Road 175, about three miles north of Highway 679.
“The vehicle was stuck in the mud and partially covered with a blanket,” ASIRT said. “Two RCMP officers cleaned the vehicle, which was unoccupied, and found a briefcase containing three different types of ammunition, as well as identification belonging to the man.”
Two other police officers, one of whom was the police service dog (PSD) keeper, arrived at the scene. The dog and its keeper began tracking down Gray “in a thick bush for approximately three to six miles for about two hours,” ASIRT said.
“When officers eventually met the man, whose identity was visually confirmed as the 29-year-old wanted, the man and police exchanged fire,” the police overseer said. “During this incident, the PSD was hit by gunfire and killed.
Trends
Fully vaccinated Canadians can enter the country without quarantine on July 5th
Municipal Chamber issues first official reprimand to non-MP in almost 110 years over Winnipeg laboratory documents
“No police officer was injured in the incident, and no one was believed to have been hit. “Officers headed for the scene and were evacuated from the area by a civilian search and rescue helicopter.”
Neither RCMP nor ASIRT have said whose bullets are believed to have killed the dog named Jago.
According to ASIRT, more police resources were deployed in the Winagami Provincial Park area, and officers again clashed with Grein.
“During this meeting, some police officers fired their weapons,” ASIRT said. “At that time, the officers believed that the man had been hit. After attempts to communicate with the man or force him out of the thicket were unsuccessful, a physical check of the area was made but he failed to locate the man.
“After a long search through a dense brush that lasted several hours, the police established contact with the man on two additional occasions and gave him verbal commands. No shots were fired during these meetings, and officers were able to prove that the man, in fact, did not appear to be injured. “
According to ASIRT, it was at that point that the RCMP “established control” around the roads in the area as they continued to try to find Gray down.
Around 11:45 a.m. Friday, two RCMP officers saw Gray in a ditch, the police supervisor said.
“The officers got out of their marked police vehicle and a confrontation took place between the man and the police officers, during which the two officers unloaded their service weapons,” ASIRT said. “The man fell to the ground on the tall grass and other police officers and medical officers of the emergency response team responded to the area.
“Medical officers tried to treat the man but, in the end, he died at the scene.”
ASIRT said officers found a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle along with a range detector at the scene.
“The ASIRT investigation will review the actions of the police during this incident, while the RCMP will be held accountable for the investigation of the man and his actions,” the police observer said.
“While the ASIRT investigation is ongoing, no further information will be released at this time.”
High Prairie is located about 365 miles northwest of Edmonton.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]