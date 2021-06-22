Bi-Weekly Risk Assistance News, 02-15 June 2021 – World

01 January-31 May 2021 The KKA Help Workshop is now available on our website or HDX. Insecurity Insight is constantly updating data on Auxiliary workers killed, abducted or arrested (KKA). Updated data includes new and historical reports identified in open source and verified security incidents submitted by Partner Relief Agencies.

Past editions: 19 May-01 June; May 05-18

Join our mailing list, follow us on Twitter. Make contact to report an incident or to have additional information about an incident we have reported.

Please help support our work by sharing our resources with your networks.

Security, safety and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid distribution.

Africa

Central African Republic

02 June 2021: In Nazikada, Batafango district, Ouham prefecture, an INGO national aid worker was abducted and attacked by the Mouvement Patriotique pour la Centrafrique (CPC / MPC) Coalition. Source: AWSD1

05 June 2021: At the Elevage IDP camp, Bambari town, Ouaka prefecture, an MSF-supported health post to treat malaria, as well as tents and shops were burned and destroyed during fighting between armed groups and government forces. Source: MSF

Democratic Republic of the Congo

May 28, 2021: In the territory of Djugu, Ituri province, unidentified perpetrators attacked an INGO complex was attacked, causing the organization to suspend its health project in the area. Sources: ECHO AND OCHA

07 June 2021: In the village of Boga, Ituri province, suspected militants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) set fire to the MSF-supported General Referral Hospital and looted medical equipment during a wider attack on the village. Sources: Garda, MSF AND MSF DRC

Ethiopia

Surveillance Situation Report: International aid organizations will face growing tensions following the labeling of TPLF and OLF-Shene as terrorist organizations in early May. Analysis, forecasts and mitigation for aid organizations here. Subscribe to adjournment.

As reported June 05, 2021: In the Tigray region, Ethiopian troops blocked aid workers from crossing the road leading to the Wejirat woreda. Source: Tweet

June 16, 2021: The Ethiopian prime minister is seen driving a UN-registered vehicle at an election campaign rally raising questions about neutrality. Source: Garowe Online

May 28, 2021: In the town of Kola Tembien, Tigray region, an Ethiopian aid worker was shot dead during a food distribution. Source: AWSD1

mountain

May 31, 2021: Near the town of Konna, Mopti municipality, three LNGO aid workers were abducted by suspected militants Katiba Macina while driving a convoy of three vehicles on their way back from mission. Sources: FREE2 AND Radio Guintan

08 June 2021: In Hourara village, Ansongo municipality, Gao region, eight INGO health workers, three of whom are women, were abducted from a health center by gunmen believed to be ISWAP militants. Sources: ACLED2, GARDA World AND Studio Tamani

MOZAMBIQUE

Visual Awareness Situation Report: Riots in Northern Mozambique surrounding the expansion of the militant group affiliated with the Central African Province of Islamic State (ISCAP) Ansar al-Sunna, have generated growing humanitarian needs. Key operational safety questions for aid agencies to help manage security risk and support access to aid here. Subscribe to adjournment.

June 08, 2021: In Cabo Delgado province, a Mozambican Christian Council official claimed that World Food Program rice was being sold in the market by beneficiaries. Source: Connected cable

Around June 10, 2021: In the city of Pemba, Cabo Delgado province, the Mozambican Red Cross reportedly said it would no longer accept beneficiary lists from local officials due to lack of transparency from government officials and allegations by IDPs that the lists are used to divert aid to local heritage networks. Source: Connected cable

South Sudan

May 31, 2021: In the city and county of Thor, Eastern Equatorial State, armed youths attacked the South Sudan Red Cross office and attacked eight volunteers. In response, the organization suspended its activities. Sources: Radio Syri AND South Sudan Red Cross

May 31, 2021: In the city and county of Thor, Equatorial Eastern State, a staff member of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) was attacked by a local youth. Source: Radio Syri

02 June 2021: In the county of Thor, Equatorial East, the regional government directed all UN and over 50 NGOs to suspend operations as it addresses tensions between local youth protesting unfair employment and humanitarian actors. On June 9, the suspension was lifted. Sources: Radio Syri AND Radio Tamazuj

07 June 2021: On Mapourdit-Aluakluak Road, Yirol West district, Lakes state, livestock keepers killed two South Sudanese aid workers from INGO Doctors with Africa CUAMM in an ambush vehicle on their way back from a health facility. Two other aid workers were injured after their vehicle went off the road. Sources: ACLED2, AWSD1, Radio Syri, Doctors with Africa, OCHA, Radio Miraya, Radio Tamazuj, South Sudan NGO Forum AND Fly

sudan

05 June 2021: In the Shangil Tobaya area, Dar El Salaam locality, North Darfur state, people on wheelchairs and donkeys looted property on a UNAMID site that was handed over to local authorities on 25 May. Source: Dabanga Sudan

Asia

Afghanistan

June 08, 2021: In Baghlan province, an armed group suspected of being linked to the Taliban stormed a demining camp, killing 10 HALO staff and wounding 16 others. Sources: AWSD1, NBC, Guardian, Besimi HALO AND Tweet

June 15, 2021: In the city of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, gunmen killed five polio vaccinators and injured several others in five separate cases. Sources: Riverine Herald AND Social Swagstar AND or

Myanmar

June 08, 2021: In the town and town of Dawei, Tanintharyi region, the Myanmar regime suspended the MSF operation. Sources: MSF Myanmar AND Irrawaddy

Europe

Ital

05 June 2021: Italian Coast Guard arrest German Sea-Eye-4 naval vessel for inspection, claiming the ship had “technical irregularities”. Source: Euro News

Middle East and North Africa

Lebanon

Vigilance of economic and political situation: Twenty nations agreed to provide increased assistance to the “suffering and hungry” Lebanese army by suggesting that institutions are on the verge of collapse. Analysis, forecasts and mitigation for aid organizations here. Subscribe to adjournment.

libya

June 03, 2021: In the town of Ajdabiya, Al Wahat district, Cyrenaica region, an aid volunteer was abducted by gunmen in an ambush. Sources: A B C, Arabi i Ri AND UNSMILI

Occupied Palestinian Territories

As reported on June 5, 2021: Israeli authorities blocked Qatari aid to enter Gaza, prompting Hamas to threaten to resume anti-blockade protests along the border. Source: RNA

Syrian Arab Republic

June 12, 2021: In the city and district of Afrin, the governor of Aleppo, two rockets fired from the direction of areas where government troops are stationed and Kurdish-led fighters hit the SAMS-supported Al-Shifaa Pediatric and Maternity Hospital, killing four staff members. health and injuring 11 more The emergency department and maternity ward were completely destroyed and the outpatient department suffered significant damage, rendering the hospital out of service. A previous rocket attack struck within 100 meters of the hospital. Sources: A B C, Careful, Mercy Corps, Reuters AND SAMS USA

Americas

Haiti

June 02-04, 2021: In the Martissant neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, gunmen robbed two MSF ambulance drivers, along with other vehicles in the area. Sources: MSF I AND MSF II

June 2-04, 2021: In the Martissant neighborhood, Port-au-Prince, clashes erupted near the emergency center and MSF offices. Sources: MSF I AND MSF II

This bi-monthly news summary includes threats and incidents of violence affecting the delivery of humanitarian aid. It is part of the Risk Assistance project, by Insecurity Insight. Prepared from information available in local, national and international news press and online databases.

The reported incidents are not a complete list nor representative of all the events that have affected the provision of assistance and have not been independently verified. All decisions made, on the basis of, or taking into account, such information remains the responsibility of their respective organizations. This document was made possible by the generous support of the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The contents are the responsibility of Insecurity Insight and do not necessarily reflect the views of USAID, the US Government, or the Save the Children Federation, Inc.

Insight into insecurity. 2021. Risk Assistance Bi-Monthly News, 02-15 June 2021. Geneva: Insight Insighturance.

1 Database on the safety of support staff (AWSD) does not include the names of individual victims or agencies affected by an incident. This is done taking into account the victims and their families who may not want to have the names published in this format and to give equal respect to the many victims for whom this information is not available. Arrived on June 21, 2021.

2 Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) database attribution policy. Arrived on June 17, 2021.