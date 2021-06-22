“We will always be here:” Indigenous youth leaders reflect on residential school discoveries

WARNING: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

Indigenous young people are in the early stages of trauma generation healing, according to two young leaders from the Iroquois and Allied Indian Association (AIAI) in London, Ont.

Brooke Temple, 26, is of the Turtle Clan and a Wahta Mohawk representative on the AIAI Youth Council. Kathleen Doxtater, 28, teaches Native Studies and represents the Oneida Nation of the Thames.

The two women spoke to CBC London shortly after the remains of about 215 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops, BC residential school. They shared their thoughts on how indigenous people, including young people, are moving forward after the discovery.

Brook Temple

How are you working on your emotions now, whether in a personal part or in a community part?

As a community and on a personal level, we are doing the things that were stolen from us and tried to hide, and so we are coping.

So we are using our medicine, we are using our ceremony. We are speaking our language. We are dropping the drum, we are dancing, we are dressing with our kingdom. All those things we were not allowed to do. So we are processing this and so we are finding the strength to move through this.

What should non-native people be more aware of when it comes to indigenous youth experiences?

I want people to be aware that not everything is so far away; it affects us generation after generation. This trauma passes through us.

I have spent years trying to learn my language. There are only 12 speakers left. One of them is my grandfather. Many of our elders are afraid to speak our language, and that in itself is devastating. We have lost our traditions. We have lost our stories. We have lost our lessons. And sometimes there are not many places to learn those things, especially when those people are taken away from us.

I am an indigenous native who turns white. I do not look indigenous, so the loss of identity increases.

I struggled with this for a long time because you are trying to walk two paths. The best way I can say is that you are in two canoes. You are trying to walk in this colonized world, in the European world, but then you are also trying to go back to your roots and you are trying to find that culture. But again, is that a loss of identity and where do you go to get it?

How can non-native people empower indigenous voices?

The first thing people can do is listen to indigenous voices. There are still many residential school deniers and there are still many people who think that residential schools were a good thing and that we would never have become “civilized” without them. But the fact of the matter is, we had our traditions and we had our lessons and we had our way of life and we didn’t need that.

Other things people can do is really educate about history. I tell the story very easily because it is not in the past, but it is still ongoing. We are talking about clean water, we are talking about the forced introduction of IUDs into indigenous children aged 10, we are talking about our lost and killed indigenous women.

We feel like indigenous people, or at least I, who are constantly grieving the loss of our culture, of our people, of our language, of our traditions.

It is really hard to be indigenous sometimes, but it is also a very beautiful thing and it is a very powerful thing because we are still here and will always be here.

Kathleen Doxtater

How are you working on your emotions now, whether in a personal part or in a community part?

When the news first spread, as someone who has been teaching Local Studies for the past five years, it was like, ‘We know this; this is not news to us’ and we have tried to educate the public about it.

Traumatizing and inciting to remind many people how neglected and dehumanized indigenous people were and still are through the systems of colonialism. I think this is the fundamental factor for many indigenous people, and especially young people, who are taking to social media to raise awareness and fight much of the ignorance surrounding the topic.

From my personal experience, it has gone from that kind of numbness and shock to a bit of anger and frustration that many Canadians are doing so is new news. There are surprises, there are shocks. They are terrified. They are disgusted with how Canada can do this and it is as if, we have said this.

I think it just helps us reposition ourselves and realize that we are still at the beginning of that healing phase because the wound continues to crack and shed salt through ineffective forgiveness.

What should non-native people be more aware of when it comes to indigenous youth experiences?

I see a lot of non-indigenous people reading reports and reading books, but we have grandparents and parents attending these schools. They are telling us about their experiences first hand. How can you get any more authentic than that?

Many times people want that truth, and that’s what worries me. It relates to our worldview and the way we act as indigenous people through oral tradition. This is how we get things down, through conversations about them, and through re-learning our different protocols and traditions to walk along with it.

I hear people say we are in this common mourning because as much as it has affected our brothers and sisters in BC, we feel that experience and we feel that pain because it has happened all over Canada.

How can non-native people empower indigenous voices?

Canadians can read up to 94 calls per cction. Send letters to your deputy, send them to the Prime Minister, tell them that we want this to happen. Make donations to the Indian Society of Inhabited School Survivors.

I know there are mixed thoughts because it is such a dark part of history, but we can not continue to allow Canadians to wipe these issues under the rug.

It does not necessarily have to be the indigenous people who have to put themselves in those positions to feel hurt or traumatized again, but for collective learning, I think these would be the places to start: Allow space, collaborate with the indigenous and invite the natives of your organizations to your platform and include them as much as possible.

The answers have been edited lengthwise for clarity.

Assistance is available to anyone affected by their experience in residential schools and those encouraged by recent reports.

Line set up a National Crisis Line of the Indian Residential School to provide support for alumni and the affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.