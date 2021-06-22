The nation pays tribute to the Windrush generation

Communities across the country prepare to mark National Wind Hijackers Day on June 22

Supported by 500,000, the third national day will celebrate and commemorate the Windrush community

The mix of personal and virtual events throughout the country includes concerts, exhibitions and children’s programs

The nation will pay tribute to the tremendous contribution of Windrush Generation and their descendants this week (June 22, 2021) as we mark Windrush Day 2021 with a host of community events from music shows to radio shows, lectures and art installations.

Forty-two projects across the country have been funded to mark Windrush Day, which commemorates the crucial moment when Empire Windrush arrived in the port of Tilbury 73 years ago.

This year will be Windrush Third National Day, dedicated to honoring, educating and inspiring future generations for the contribution of Windrush pioneers a day already set in the national calendar.

An exciting mix of virtual and personal projects will take place throughout the day and in the coming weeks, in line with current government guidelines. This includes:

The Evewright Arts Foundation will host local school students to explore the new installation at Tilbury Port, including the Tilbury Bridge Memorial route with images and documents installed on 552 windows representing the lives of Windrush pioneers and descendants.

A photography and film exhibition celebrating business leaders in the Windrush community in Leeds.

Ipswich City Council will host a downtown party including a steel band, lectures and an interactive exhibition.

An online lecture by photographer Andrew Jackson: Windrush Day: How do you tell a story that has never been told? organized by the Birmingham Museums Trust.

An online event hosted by the London Transport Museum as part of their Windrush series of talks inviting the Transport community for London employees to reflect on the impact of generations.

A live webcast hosted by the Museum of Reading in partnership with the Caribbean Readings community and the Museum of Barbados and the Historical Society, available through their website.

Secretary of Communities Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said:

The Windrush generation and their descendants have had and still have a profound impact on the social, cultural and economic life of the British. This year the continued contribution of Windrush descendants has been felt as deeply as ever, with British-Caribbean communities coming to the forefront to support our nation through their incredible contributions to the NHS, councils and every other part of public life. This Windrush Day I encourage everyone to come together, whether virtually or in person, and enjoy one of the hundreds of fantastic local events happening across the country.

Wind Day

Windrush’s first national day took place in 2019, with activities and events up and down the country. Through educational workshops, theater performances and historical exhibitions, communities honored the day marked over 70 years ago when the MV Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks.

The national holiday is supported by a 500,000 Dayrush Day Grant Scheme overseen by the Windrush Community Funds and Schemes subgroup consisting of community and government representatives.

Launched in January 2021, the Windrush Day Grant Scheme received over 200 funding offers from community groups, charities and local authorities across England. The successful offerings of these years show the breadth of enthusiasm in communities across the country to mark Windrush Day 2021, from Bristol to Birmingham and Leicester to Leeds.

Windrush belt

Windrush Day marks the anniversary of the arrival of MV Empire Windrush at Tilbury Harbor on 22 June 1948. The arrival of Empire Windrush nearly 73 years ago marked a pivotal moment in Britains history and has come to represent the rich diversity of this nation.

Those who arrived in Empire Windrush, their descendants and those who followed them have made and continue to make a tremendous contribution to Britain, not only in the vital work of rebuilding the country and public services after World War II, but in enriching common social, economic, cultural and religious life.

Overcoming great sacrifices and hardships, the Windrush Generation and their descendants have continued to lead the field throughout public life, in business, the arts and sports. Britain would be greatly reduced without their contribution.

Further information

The MV Windrush Empire anchored at Tilbury Harbor on June 21, 1948. However, passengers disembarked a day later, on June 22, 1948, hence it became known as Windrush Day.

The Windrush Day Grant Scheme was launched on November 22, 2018.

Check out the full list of projects happening on Windrush Day.

Wind monument

The Windrush National Monument at Waterloo Station will be a permanent tribute to a generation of Caribbean immigrants to Britain since the arrival of the MV Empire Windrush in 1948 and in the decades that followed.

The 4 artists selected to design the monument are all of Caribbean descent and include world-renowned, established and future artists working through the visual arts.

During July and August the public will be encouraged to consider the proposals. The winning design is scheduled to be unveiled during Black History Month in October and the monument is expected to be unveiled on Windrush Day 2022.

Windrush 2021 Day Fortune Downloads can be downloaded here: