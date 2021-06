Philip Morris International to relocate its US headquarters to CT | tidings

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – State experts will take part in a discussion with the governor about the future of the Connecticut economy, which now includes a large tobacco company relocating its headquarters to the state. Philip Morris International announced the relocation on Tuesday and said it plans to bring 200 jobs with it. Governor Ned Lamont said a discussion about this and more will include AdvanceCT Indra Nooyi, James Smith and Peter Denious. The set is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Stamford.Relate hereor below: Philip Morris International said its new headquarters is expected to be operational by next summer. Connecticut offers a valuable mix of technological know-how, forward thinking, and an open-minded approach to problem solving, said Jacek Olczak, PMI CEO. We consider it an ideal location for our new US headquarters, where we will work to achieve our vision for a smoke-free future more quickly. We are excited about what the state has to offer for our company, our employees and their families, and we look forward to integrating into the community in a meaningful way. Olczak said the new base in Connecticut will serve to accelerate the company’s progress. “Beyond replacing cigarettes with better alternatives, we aim to use our expertise in life and medical science to develop solutions in areas involving the distribution of respiratory drugs and botany,” he said. “Through our product innovations, sustainability leadership, people-centered employment practices and community involvement, we aim to be a source of pride for the state. The new office, which is also the headquarters of PMIs, will house American teams and members of other corporate functions. PMI ‘s operations center will remain in Lausanne, Switzerland, to continue supporting business across the globe. The company said it employs a workforce of more than 71,000 worldwide. Philip Morris Internationals moving to Southwest Connecticut will bring approximately 200 well-paying jobs that will boost our economy and boost the tax base that finances our community’s schools, infrastructure and essential services, Rep. Said. Jim Himes. As our area recovers from COVID-19, I am pleased to see new economic investments in our community and thank Governor Lamont for his focus as a laser. AdvanceCT describes itself as a non-profit organization that works to engage, retrain and recruit businesses and advance overall economic competitiveness in the state. It was known as the Connecticut Center for Economic Resources before re-branding itself last year.

