Hungary’s foreign minister defends law restricting LGBT rights





Hungarian Foreign Minister claims a disinformation campaign is being used to gather international criticism of a recent law passed in Hungary that is widely seen targeting LGBT people

BUDAPEST, Hungary – Hungary’s foreign minister claimed on Tuesday that a disinformation campaign was being used to garner international criticism of a recent law passed in Hungary that has been widely seen targeting LGBT people. Speaking at a news conference after a meeting of the General Affairs Council in Luxembourg, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto responded to a question about the plans reported by the Benelux countries to issue a joint statement condemning the new law. A global fake news campaign is underway regarding the child protection law, Szijjarto said, adding that 99% of critics have not read the entire law. The law was created ostensibly to crack down on pedophilia, but critics argue that the changes in it make a dangerous link between homosexuality and child abuse. The law prohibits the sharing of any content that portrays homosexuality or the restoration of sex to children under the age of 18 in school sex education programs, movies, and commercials. Human rights groups have denounced the measure, saying it could be used to stigmatize and harass residents because of their sexual orientation or gender identities, and to deprive young people of essential information about sex education. Thousands have protested in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, against the measures. Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter asked permission from UEFA, Europe’s governing body for football, to light the German stadium with rainbow colors to reject homophobia and intolerance when the national team plays Hungary on Wednesday. UEFA rejected the request, saying on Tuesday it understood the purpose, but was rejecting the move because of its political context, a message aimed at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament. At the press conference, Szijjarto reiterated the Hungarian government’s previous claims that the legislation was created solely to protect children from pedophiles and to ensure that only parents have the right and responsibility to educate their children on sexual orientation issues. “The law does not discriminate against any social group and does not discriminate against the gay community either,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos