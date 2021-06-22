UN: Rising international concern must translate into concrete action on China’s crimes against humanity in Xinjiang





A statement submitted to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva by an inter-regional group of 43 states who are deeply concerned about serious human rights violations in Xinjiang should pave the way for concrete action, he said. Amnesty International today reiterated its call for an independent, international investigation into serious human rights violations there. This important statement made by Canada on behalf of the 43 countries is a welcome reflection of the growing international concern about the evidence of crimes against humanity committed in Xinjiang. It sends an important message to the Chinese authorities that they are not above international scrutiny, said Agns Callamard, Amnesty International Secretary-General. These states must now move beyond the use of hands and take real action to address this savage situation. Members of the Human Rights Council should rely on this statement to establish an independent and international investigative mechanism that could pave the way for accountability for those responsible for human rights violations in Xinjiang. There is no more moment to lose. He sends an important message to the Chinese authorities that they are not above international scrutiny Agnes Callamard

When crimes against humanity are committed, the international community has a duty to respond to them resolutely, without fear or favor. Just because a country like China is powerful and makes a lot of efforts to criticize its critics is not a reason to protect it from international justice mechanisms. Unfortunately, some states chose not to join today’s statement; even worse, some chose to use their platform at the Human Rights Council to defend China’s shocking record. This effectively contributes to China’s well-documented efforts to discredit survivors, victims’ families, and courageous activists who speak at considerable personal cost. They should not be pressured and should join other states to work to launch an effective international investigation. The joint statement to HRC follows a landmark Amnesty International report released on June 10, which presented compelling evidence of the China Commission on Crimes against Humanity in Xinjiang. The statement identified a number of violations documented in that report, including mass arbitrary detention, widespread surveillance, torture and other ill-treatment, and the collective oppression of religious and ethnic minorities. The joint statement also expressed grave concern about the deterioration of fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong under the National Security Act and the human rights situation in Tibet. In total, 43 countries signed the declaration, which was a significant leap compared to only 28 that signed a similar declaration to the Council last June. The following countries sign before submission from Canada: Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Belize, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Finland, Germany, Haiti, Honduras, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Marshall Islands, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palau, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK SH.BA Background On June 10, 2021, the Amnesty International Response Crisis team published the report, If We Were Enemies in a War: Mass Exile in Chinas, Torture and Persecution of Muslims in Xinjiang. Based on a 20-month investigation and including dozens of new testimonies from former detainees, the report found that Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities face systematic state-organized imprisonment, torture and persecution, up to crimes against humanity. The report also details the extreme measures taken by the Chinese authorities to fundamentally eradicate the religious traditions and cultural practices of the Muslim-ethnic regions, as well as to cover up the truth of what has happened in the region. Amnesty International has also launched a new campaign, displaying case files of more than 60 missing persons is believed to be detained in internment camps in Xinjiangs or in prisons, seeking the release of all those arbitrarily arrested.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos