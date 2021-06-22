Rashed al Hameli Appointed Chief Support Officer at Omnix International | tidings





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – On Sunday, end-to-end technology solutions and services provider Omnix International announced the appointment of Emirati human capital and recruitment veteran. Rashed al Hameli as Chief Support Officer, effective immediately. The appointment comes as the UAE-based industry leader in digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud and smart infrastructure launches his vision for the next phase of development, dubbed ‘Omnix 2.0: Prime Partner of End-to-End Digital Solutions’ ‘, from which the company renews its focus on customer requirements through highly customizable solutions and extensive support. Al Hameli joins Omnix International with over 20 years of experience as a senior leader in human resources, recruitment and training at high profile public and private enterprises in United Arab Emirates, including Adnoc Refining ‘Takreer’, Dubai International Financial Center, Tanmia, Etihad Airways, UAE Ministry of Health and most recently, Arabtec Holding PJSC. In his new role, al Hameli will be responsible for a wide range of critical functions, including human resources, administration, procurement, storage, media, IT and public relations, paving the way for the research and development sector of the company software to focus on key functions. Known for his strategic approach to management and long experience in organizational development, al Hameli is also expected to refine and sharpen Omnix procedures in a way that serves its growth ambition. Of Al Hamel The proven track record in human resource management to the highest standards of commitment and competence makes it a key driver of Omnix target transformation and will help the company attract and retain talent as well as develop comprehensive acquisition frameworks. talent and performance management. Commenting on the appointment, Fakharany said: “Our most valuable asset is our people, and having a strong leader like e.g. Rashed al Hameli managing our support services creates a strong foundation on which to write the next chapter in our progress. Rashed is in command of the skills, experience and knowledge needed to lead this extremely important feature at Omnix International, and we could not have been happier to have it with us. “ In his statement, Rashed al Hameli said: “Omnix International is a well-known name in all its areas of work and for many good reasons. The company’s deep roots in the UAE, its prestigious market status and profile throughout the region make “It’s an ideal place to make an impact and make a difference. Being a member of the executive team at Omnix is ​​an opportunity to contribute to a remarkable history of progress, and I look forward to all the work we do together.” Rashed holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from Suffolk University, Boston, US, and has completed the Senior Leadership Executive Program of London School School. He is also a recipient of the Dubai Government Leadership Certificate and is a member of several industry committees. These include the Adnoc Refining Interview Committee, the Tanmia Human Resources Committee and the Job Evaluation Committee at the Dubai International Financial Center. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rashed-al-hameli-appointed-chief-support-services-officer-at-omnix-international-301317030.html SOURCE Omnix International







