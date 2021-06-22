Edmonton International Airport remains cut off from global travel – Edmonton

While passenger travel restrictions are being lifted in Canada, Edmonton International Airport remains unable to offer international travel.

This has been limited to four airports since March 2020, when Canada closed its borders and only allowed international flights to land at Toronto Pearson International Airport, Vancouver International Airport, Montral-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and Calgary International Airport. .

Soon, fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to enter the country by land or air, without the need for quarantine, as long as they are tested negative for COVID-19.

On Monday, the federal government announced that the change applies to Canadians who have been vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca, or one dose of Janssen.

















The rule starts on July 5 at 11:59 pm EST. It will only apply to people already eligible to travel to Canada, including citizens, permanent residents and people registered under the Indian Act.

Edmonton International Airport spokesman Traci Bednard said while it is great news for passengers and a step towards reopening Edmonton has not yet been designated as an international hub by the federal government.

“It still does not apply to Edmonton International Airport,” Bednard said.

“To be closed from this and not be able to serve [our normal level] of passengers is difficult. ”

Federal restrictions on international flights have been extended at least until July 21 which means Edmonton will be separated from the world for another month.

















This will come at a cost to our economic recovery, according to Malcolm Bruce with Edmonton Global, the economic development organization for the Edmonton metropolitan region.

“All airlines have started booking for this year and next year and those flights are not going through Edmonton. Passengers will find out they have to go to Calgary, “he explained.

Edmonton Global is one of the local organizations pushing to reopen international travel to EIA. The CEO said every day, Edmonton is losing economic opportunity.

“The impact on this country in terms of where the money will flow is limited to those four locations. “We basically think that puts us in a deficit,” Bruce said.

Cargo flights are exempt from federal restriction, so Edmonton International is still getting that kind of air traffic from outside Canada.

















The airport said the federal government has not yet signaled when it will allow international passenger travel as well.

“Edmonton International Airport is immediately ready to handle international and U.S. flights once this restriction is lifted,” Bednard said, adding that businesses and politicians are advocating on behalf of the airport.

“It’s really important for EIA to support a safe resumption of travel. But we also need to make sure that if other distributors in Canada are opening, we are opening very little time, “Bednard said.

“We need to support and resume our economic recovery.”

