International
Spain thanks to Catalan separatist leaders
The Spanish government MADRID on Tuesday approved pardons for a group of separatists serving long prison sentences for their involvement in a failed attempt to form a breakaway state in the northeastern region of Catalonia, a major olive branch in a conflict that has long divided the country.
The pardons, approved by the Spanish cabinet and announced at a press conference, did well in recent promises by Prime Minister Pedro Snchez to reconcile a separatist movement that in 2017 rocked Spain with an independence referendum. Spanish courts declared the vote illegal and the government ordered a crackdown, confiscation of ballots and even sending riot groups to beat many who tried to vote.
Officials also ordered widespread arrests, including of nine politicians and independence activists, who were initially sentenced to between nine and 13 years, on charges involving insurgency and misuse of public funds. The prisoners were imprisoned about three and a half years ago.
In an announcement from the Palace of Prime Ministers, Mr. Snchez offered a conciliatory tone that marked a shift from past confrontational attitudes by the government against prisoners. He said their pardon was in the public interest.
Best for Catalonia, best for Spain, he said.
The government did not offer full apologies to the prisoners, however, by imposing bans on holding political offices for a number of them who had previously been politicians.
Among those who received mercy were Oriol Junqueras, the former vice-president of Catalonia; Ral Romeva, who had been in charge of foreign affairs for the former Catalan government; Jordi Snchez, who led a pro-independence group; and Jordi Cuixart, president of Omnium Cultural, a Barcelona-based cultural organization.
The decision to pardon did not come without risks for Mr Snchez, the leader of the Socialists, who has avoided criticism that the party has been lenient with separatists, whom many Spaniards consider more than lawbreakers. The separatists claim they are political prisoners.
Pasi z. Snchez began flying the idea of forgiveness more seriously this month, three major political parties representing voters from central Spain, the right and the far right demonstrated in Madrid, in a protest that drew around 25,000 people.
Polls show that most Spaniards oppose pardons.
The pardons are a reward for those who have destroyed families, those who have broken the law, said Ins Arrimadas, a Catalan politician who heads the central Citizens party and led a group of protesters. It is a humiliation for those in Catalonia who continue to abide by the Constitution and follow the law.
Ms Arrimadas noted that until recently, Mr Snchez and members of his government claimed that separatists should be held accountable for their crimes, but that his party now needs support from Catalan nationalists to pass laws.
However, many observers point out that for a government seeking to win hearts and minds in Catalonia, the time may be right.
Mr Snchezs The Socialists won the most seats in a regional vote in Catalonia in February after years of procrastination. Pro-independence parties eventually formed a government without them, but rallied behind a moderate leader, Pere Aragons, who is proposing a dialogue with Madrid instead of pushing for a renewed referendum.
Joaquim Coll, a historian and columnist in Barcelona, said that in the years since the 2017 referendum, the momentum of the independence movement has marked across the region, meaning there may be little threat to the release of prisoners .
I think from the point of view of the state, he said, a gesture of his that confirms the victory of the state the gesture that the winner chooses to make.
Mr Coll also said that by releasing the prisoners, the government deprived more members of the hard line of the martyrs’ independence movement, who could be used to incite more confrontation with Madrid. This gives more space for the moderate to breathe in Catalonia.
Imprisonment stems from a long-running conflict over who should govern Catalonia, a region of 7.5 million people that is home to Barcelona, as well as a distinct language and an independent culture.
After the Spanish courts in 2010 overturned much of a statute that was intended to give the region more autonomous powers, a regional separatist movement began to gain momentum.
The 2017 referendum was held in the face of a court ruling that it was illegal. The separatists declared victory despite opinion polls showing the public divided over the issue, and the Catalan government declared independence only to suspend the measure and disperse it from the Spanish government in repression.
The next confrontation came at the trial of independence leaders, which dominated the news for months. In 2019, the Spanish Supreme Court sentenced the group to up to 13 years in prison for crimes involving insurgency and misuse of public funds.
Long prison sentences stunned many human rights observers, including Amnesty International, which said separatist prisoners were the sum of political prisoners in the heart of Europe.
Reactions to the pardons were mixed among some members of the independence movement.
On a personal note, those who will be released from prison will make me happy, said Adri Alsina, a national secretary for the Catalan National Assembly, an independence group whose leader, Mr Snchez, was among those who received forgiveness. But the whole process seems like a big bad joke.
Mr Alsina said his aim was not to pardon, but rather a declaration of amnesty by the Spanish government, a declaration that the prisoners had not committed any crime and an agreement to allow a new independence referendum to decide Catalonia’s status. .
Conservatives were also unhappy with the apologies, though for a variety of reasons.
This sends a confusing message to citizens about equality in justice, said Trinidad Cornejo, who works as an economist in the capital, Madrid. I’m not saying I’m against him in the future, but now, no, because only a short time has passed and he does not regret it.
Jos Bautista contributed to the report.
