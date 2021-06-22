Spain thanks to Catalan separatist leaders

The Spanish government MADRID on Tuesday approved pardons for a group of separatists serving long prison sentences for their involvement in a failed attempt to form a breakaway state in the northeastern region of Catalonia, a major olive branch in a conflict that has long divided the country.

The pardons, approved by the Spanish cabinet and announced at a press conference, did well in recent promises by Prime Minister Pedro Snchez to reconcile a separatist movement that in 2017 rocked Spain with an independence referendum. Spanish courts declared the vote illegal and the government ordered a crackdown, confiscation of ballots and even sending riot groups to beat many who tried to vote.

Officials also ordered widespread arrests, including of nine politicians and independence activists, who were initially sentenced to between nine and 13 years, on charges involving insurgency and misuse of public funds. The prisoners were imprisoned about three and a half years ago.

In an announcement from the Palace of Prime Ministers, Mr. Snchez offered a conciliatory tone that marked a shift from past confrontational attitudes by the government against prisoners. He said their pardon was in the public interest.