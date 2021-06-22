The White House will focus on new vaccination milestones as the US is expected to miss the July 4 target





In Tuesday’s remarks, Covid-19 White House response coordinator Jeff Zients will point out that 70% of Americans 30 and older have received at least one shot, an administration official told CNN. Officials expect that 70% of Americans 27 and older have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine killed soon after.

Biden has not yet publicly acknowledged that he is unlikely to meet his July 4 goal. Despite this, White House officials are moving forward with their plans for a big party in South Lawn, which is expected to be attended by about 1,000 guests. The view within the administration is that there is still reason to celebrate as most of the country has started to return to normal.

Officials have downplayed the expectation that the President will miss his first vaccination target since taking office.

“We have made tremendous progress in our vaccination efforts to date, and the ultimate goal has been for America to return to normalcy, as you said, and we look forward to doing so here at the White House.” press secretary Jen Psaki said this week.

According to the official, Zients plans to say on Tuesday that the new focus of the federal government is on those who are in the 18-26 range. Vaccine coverage among young adults has been lower and has grown more slowly over time than other age groups in the United States, and the goal of getting vaccinated is lower among young adults, according to studies by published Monday by the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If the weekly vaccination rate continues at the rate from the week of May 22, only 57.5% of adults under the age of 30 will have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of August. More than 150 million Americans, or 45.2% of the population, are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the CDC. As for adults, more than 144 million, or 55.9% of the adult population, have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Last week, the President marked the U.S. milestone in administering 300 million Covid-19 shots in 150 days and continued to urge unvaccinated Americans to take blows to protect themselves from variants of the virus. Federal health officials have warned that unvaccinated people could continue to spread the virus and new, more transmissible variants could accelerate the spread. The Biden administration is competing to vaccinate more of the acceptable population in an effort to prevent the spread of new variants. Despite all the progress the nation has made in recent months to reduce the number of deaths, cases and hospitalizations at Covid-19, the US recently surpassed a grim milestone of 600,000 Covid-19 deaths, according to the data. from Johns Hopkins University. But the White House is moving forward announcing progress made in fighting the pandemic. The July 4 holiday in South Lawn will be the White House’s largest personal event since the President took office. The National Mall will also be open to traditional Fourth of July fireworks. In addition to focusing on vaccinating Americans, the Biden administration also recently announced it would invest more than $ 3 billion under the US Rescue Plan to accelerate the discovery, development and production of Covid-19 antiviral drugs. These antivirals may include pills that one can easily take home early in an illness. The White House has stressed that its main focus is on vaccinating Americans, but it has made some announcements recently about its plan to donate Covid-19 vaccines abroad. As part of Biden’s efforts to restore US leadership on the world stage, the President announced earlier this month that the US planned to purchase and donate 500 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines globally. The move will also serve to counter Russia and China’s efforts to use their state-funded vaccines to expand their global influence. The Biden administration on Monday also announced its plan to distribute 55 million of the 80 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine that Biden has promised to allocate by the end of this month. For all 80 million doses, the White House has said 75% will be distributed through the global vaccination program called Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access, or COVAX, and 25% will be distributed directly to countries in need. CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated who from the Biden administration will give remarks about Covid-19 on Tuesday. This story has been updated with additional information and reporting.

