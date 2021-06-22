Duterte of the Philippines Threatens Arrest For Those Who Refuse The COVID VaccineExBulletin





Aaron Favila / AP MANILA, Philippines The Philippine president has threatened to order the arrest of Filipinos who refuse COVID-19 vaccination and told them to leave the country if they did not cooperate with efforts to end a public health emergency. President Rodrigo Duterte, who is known for his public outbursts and his harsh rhetoric, said in televised remarks Monday night that he has become angry with people who refuse to be immunized amid a health crisis that helps spread the word. coronavirus. “Do not misunderstand me. There is a crisis in this country. There is a national emergency. If you do not want to be vaccinated, I will arrest you and inject the vaccine into your butt,” Duterte said. “If you do not agree to be vaccinated, leave the Philippines. Go to India if you wish or somewhere in America,” he said, adding that he would order village leaders to compile a list of challenging residents. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra acknowledged on Tuesday that there was no Philippine law penalizing refusal to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. “I believe the president simply used strong words to bring home the need for us to get vaccinated and achieve herd immunity as soon as possible,” Guevarra said. A human rights lawyer, Edre Olalia, raised concerns over Duterte’s threat, saying the president could not order the arrest of anyone who has not clearly committed any crime. Duterte and his administration have faced criticism for a vaccination campaign that has been fraught with supply problems and public reluctance. After repeated delays, vaccinations began in March, but many still decided to wait for Western vaccines, prompting some cities to offer small meals and save discounts to encourage people to be immunized with each vaccine. Duterte blamed the problem on rich western countries that put vaccines on their citizens, leaving behind poor countries like the Philippines. Some officials said the biggest problem was the inadequate supply of vaccines rather than public reluctance. Duterte also turned back to an earlier remark that required people to wear plastic face shields over face masks only in hospitals as an added protection. After experts informed him of the threat of more contagious variants of the coronavirus, Duterte stated that it is mandatory for people to continue to protect their face shields inside and out. The Philippines is a COVID-19 hotspot in Asia, with more than 1.3 million cases and at least 23,749 deaths.

