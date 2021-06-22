



India administered 8.6 million doses of Covid vaccines on Monday, setting a national record on the first day of a new policy that offers free vaccines to all adults and aims to activate a weak inoculation effort. Despite a slow start characterized by supply shortages and squabbles between states and the central government, officials say vaccine production and procurement are accelerating to ensure that all of India’s roughly 950 million adults are fully vaccinated by the end of year. Total Mondays were the most Covid shots given in a single day in any country except China, and the increase may have been partly because vaccines were widely available and free for the first time to those younger than 45 years old. cafeteria news reports have also suggested that Monday’s record could be made possible by holding vaccines in some states led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party. In one state, Madhya Pradesh, the number of doses administered had shrunk to just 692 a day before the new policy began on Monday, when 1.6 million doses were administered abruptly.

And the temporary increase in supplies currently available suggests that it would be difficult to maintain such a pace in the coming weeks. India has increased the availability of doses to 120 million this month, from about 75 million in May. About 135 million doses are expected to be available in July. The inoculation machine relies almost entirely on two vaccines made in India, and government officials have said the companies behind those vaccines, the Indian Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, have promised to deliver a total of about 1.3 billion doses from August to end of the year. The remaining doses are expected to come from other vaccines still under evaluation or testing. In India, a nation of about 1.4 billion people, the task ahead remains extraordinary. Although the country has administered nearly 290 million doses of vaccine so far, according to government data, less than 5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. Less than 20 percent of people have taken at least one dose. Understand the Covid crisis in India The government has worked to iron out supply issues and ease online registration requirements that have hampered access to vaccines, particularly in parts of the country where smartphones and internet availability are contaminated. Still, vaccine reluctance sparked by local superstition, as well as widespread misinformation by some political and religious leaders, officials say. The effort to increase vaccines comes as India’s second devastating wave seems to be over, with most of India’s major cities easing restrictions and reopening the economy. India reported about 42,000 new cases on Monday, from a peak of more than 400,000 in early May. The weekly test positivity rate has remained below 5 percent for two weeks in a row, a sign that undetected cases in the population are also declining.

About 390,000 people have died from Covid in India, according to official figures, although experts believe this is a significant underestimation. In recent weeks, Indian media have published numerous reports of excessive deaths, a figure that compares the average number of deaths during normal times with the increase in the number of victims during the pandemic. The difference is often much higher than the number of Covids reported by states, suggesting that the virus has taken far more lives than official statistics reflect.

