International
China Yuchai International Limited International Notice of Annual General Meeting
SINGAPORE, June 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / –
For all shareholders
NOTICE GSHT K HTU Given that the Annual General Meeting (meeting“) eCHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (NYSE: CYD) (e “company“) will be held longer Friday, July 23, 2021 IN 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time of Day. In light of the current constraints in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the health and safety of our officers, directors and shareholders, the Meeting will only be held in a virtual meeting format, via an online broadcast, without any physical . participation in the Meeting.
Members are registered in the Company Members Registry at the close of the business at June 7, 2021 (New York koha) (“User“) have the right to receive the Notice of Meeting and to participate electronically, to vote and to ask questions at the Meeting. The meeting will be accessible by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CYD2021and using the unique 16-digit control number included in the representative form or in the instructions that accompany the representation materials.
The meeting will be held for the following purposes:
As ordinary business
1. Receive and approve audited financial statements and independent auditors’ report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.
2. Approve an increase in the limit of Directors’ fees as defined in Bye-law 10 (11) of the Company By-laws by $ 250,000 to $ 556, 229for financial year 2020 (Directors’ fees paid for financial year 2019 were $ 569,013)
3. Re-elect the following Directors who are withdrawn in accordance with Regulation 4 (2) of the Company Regulations to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company:
(i) z Kwek Leng Peck
(ii) Z. Gan Khai Choon
(iii) z Hoh Weng Ming
(iv) Z. Neo Poh Kiat
(v) Z. Ho Raymond Chi-Keung
(vi) Z. Xie Tao
4. Re-elect the following Directors who are withdrawn in accordance with Regulation 4 (3) of the Company Regulations to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company:
(i) z Stephen Ho Kiam Kong (assigned on 31 August 2020)
(ii) Mr. Li Hanyang (appointed on May 12, 2021)
5. Appoint Mr. Wu Qiwei as Director in place of Mr. Yan Ping who will retire at the Meeting in accordance with Regulation 4 (2) of the Company Regulations to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company.
6. To authorize the Board of Directors (“board“) to appoint up to a maximum of 11 Directors or a maximum number as determined from time to time by the shareholders at the general meeting to fill vacancies on the Board.
7. Reappoint Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditors of the Company and authorize the Audit Committee to adjust their remuneration.
8. Do any other business that may properly come before the Meeting or any postponement thereof.
By Order of the Board
Hoh Weng Ming
President
Date: June 22nd, 2021
Notes:
1. According to the regular rules of the enterprise, no resolution of the members can be adopted without the positive vote of the special action cast by the holder of the special action.
2. Members are encouraged to vote and present their representative in advance by internet, telephone or mail as instructed on the representative form, not less than 48 hours before the time set for the Meeting, which is no later than 8:00 p.m. Singapore time or 8:00 a.m. New York time in Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Beneficiary owners of shares held in the name of the road will have to follow the instructions given by the broker, bank or other appointee holding their shares.
3. To be accepted to attend, vote and ask questions at the Meeting, Members and Representatives must enter the 16-digit Control number found on the representative form or in the instructions that accompany the representation materials.
4. As Members will not be able to attend the Meeting in person and will attend the Meeting practically, each resolution to be considered at the Meeting will be voted on through a poll. The Board considers that voting by poll is in the interest of the members as a whole and ensures that the views of as many members as possible are represented at the meeting.
5. All questions posed at the Meeting should be relevant to the Meeting business.
For more information:
Investor relations
Kevin Theiss
Tel: + 1-212-521-4050
Email: [email protected]
CHINA YUCHAI SOURCE International Limited
Similar links
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]