SINGAPORE, June 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / –

For all shareholders

NOTICE GSHT K HTU Given that the Annual General Meeting (meeting“) eCHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (NYSE: CYD) (e “company“) will be held longer Friday, July 23, 2021 IN 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time of Day. In light of the current constraints in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the health and safety of our officers, directors and shareholders, the Meeting will only be held in a virtual meeting format, via an online broadcast, without any physical . participation in the Meeting.

Members are registered in the Company Members Registry at the close of the business at June 7, 2021 (New York koha) (“User“) have the right to receive the Notice of Meeting and to participate electronically, to vote and to ask questions at the Meeting. The meeting will be accessible by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CYD2021and using the unique 16-digit control number included in the representative form or in the instructions that accompany the representation materials.

The meeting will be held for the following purposes:

As ordinary business

1. Receive and approve audited financial statements and independent auditors’ report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

2. Approve an increase in the limit of Directors’ fees as defined in Bye-law 10 (11) of the Company By-laws by $ 250,000 to $ 556, 229for financial year 2020 (Directors’ fees paid for financial year 2019 were $ 569,013)

3. Re-elect the following Directors who are withdrawn in accordance with Regulation 4 (2) of the Company Regulations to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company:

(i) z Kwek Leng Peck

(ii) Z. Gan Khai Choon

(iii) z Hoh Weng Ming

(iv) Z. Neo Poh Kiat

(v) Z. Ho Raymond Chi-Keung

(vi) Z. Xie Tao

4. Re-elect the following Directors who are withdrawn in accordance with Regulation 4 (3) of the Company Regulations to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company:

(i) z Stephen Ho Kiam Kong (assigned on 31 August 2020)

(ii) Mr. Li Hanyang (appointed on May 12, 2021)

5. Appoint Mr. Wu Qiwei as Director in place of Mr. Yan Ping who will retire at the Meeting in accordance with Regulation 4 (2) of the Company Regulations to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company.

6. To authorize the Board of Directors (“board“) to appoint up to a maximum of 11 Directors or a maximum number as determined from time to time by the shareholders at the general meeting to fill vacancies on the Board.

7. Reappoint Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditors of the Company and authorize the Audit Committee to adjust their remuneration.

8. Do any other business that may properly come before the Meeting or any postponement thereof.

By Order of the Board

Hoh Weng Ming

President

Date: June 22nd, 2021

Notes:

1. According to the regular rules of the enterprise, no resolution of the members can be adopted without the positive vote of the special action cast by the holder of the special action.

2. Members are encouraged to vote and present their representative in advance by internet, telephone or mail as instructed on the representative form, not less than 48 hours before the time set for the Meeting, which is no later than 8:00 p.m. Singapore time or 8:00 a.m. New York time in Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Beneficiary owners of shares held in the name of the road will have to follow the instructions given by the broker, bank or other appointee holding their shares.

3. To be accepted to attend, vote and ask questions at the Meeting, Members and Representatives must enter the 16-digit Control number found on the representative form or in the instructions that accompany the representation materials.

4. As Members will not be able to attend the Meeting in person and will attend the Meeting practically, each resolution to be considered at the Meeting will be voted on through a poll. The Board considers that voting by poll is in the interest of the members as a whole and ensures that the views of as many members as possible are represented at the meeting.

5. All questions posed at the Meeting should be relevant to the Meeting business.

For more information:

Investor relations

Kevin Theiss

Tel: + 1-212-521-4050

Email: [email protected]

CHINA YUCHAI SOURCE International Limited

