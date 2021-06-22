International
UK foreign secretary urges to raise arrest of activists during visit to Cambodia | Cambodia
Human rights groups have called on British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to intervene over the detention of three young environmental activists when he meets with Cambodian leaders on Wednesday in a bid to establish trade ties between the two countries.
The activists, who were arrested over the weekend, face up to 10 years in prison for insulting the Cambodian king. Their case has been raised by environmental activist Greta Thunberg and NGO groups in the country.
Raab expected to meet Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn to determine UK bid for Asean [Association of South-east Asian Nations] dialogue partnership status before Cambodia takes Assen’s chair next year. The UK is trying to expand its trade and security ties in Southeast Asia on the eve of Brexit, but will also force Asean to take a more interventionist stance on the Myanmar crisis.
It is the first visit to Cambodia by a British foreign secretary in 30 years.
Ruos Sarat of the Cambodian Center for Human Rights told the Guardian: We want the foreign secretary to use his diplomatic influence to say that these young people should be praised and not silenced. Britain is chairing the UN climate change conference and we hope the Secretary of State will protect those who are trying to protect the Earth’s climate. All three face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of conspiracy and up to five years in prison for royal insult. One of the four detainees was initially released.
The dilemma posed by pressure from rights groups is typical of the kind the UK will face in the coming years as it seeks to strengthen economic ties with countries that often do not conform to Western values.
The three detained activists, from a group called Mother Nature, are Sun Ratha, 26; Ly Chandaravuth, a 22-year-old law student; and Yim Leanghy, 32. They were arrested June 16 in Phnom Penhs Daun Penh district. The group had filmed the sewage flowing from the royal palace into the Tonle Sap River.
The Cambodian government claims the group is seeking to overthrow the regime and is funded from outside.
A joint statement issued by community groups on the eve of the Raabs visit said: Authorities should stop detaining and start listening to our young activists who are at the forefront of documenting the dangers Cambodia faces from exploiting natural resources and environmental degradation. These activists are working tirelessly and selflessly for the best interests of nations.
The arrests come less than two months after the conviction of three other Mother Nature activists on baseless allegations of incitement, the statement claims.
Human Rights Watch Asia Deputy Director Phil Robertson said foreign governments, the United Nations domestic team and international donors should call on the Cambodian authorities to drop their absurd allegations against environmental activists and publicly condemn any further blows to peaceful activism.
US Ambassador to Cambodia Patrick Murphy wrote on Twitter on Monday that he was very upset when he heard the arrests of more young environmental activists. Pollution documentation is a public service, not terrorism. We urge the authorities to be accountable to its citizens, not to silence them.
In a statement last Thursday, the U.S. Embassy in Cambodia said it was ending its aid program aimed at protecting one of the world’s largest wildlife sanctuaries, citing deteriorating deforestation and its silence. that speak out against the destruction of natural resources. Cambodia said deforestation and illegal logging were over.
Cambodia has been sharply criticized by the UN for corruption, its treatment of trade unionists and repressive media laws.
