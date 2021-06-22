International
Vaccine shortages hit global supply – Top international news
1. Dow Jones Upstairs Powells Remarks
U.S. stocks rose after a vacuum, with traders awaiting a testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell before Congress.
Written remarks prepared by the Fed Chairman show that he maintains his position that the current high inflation is temporary.
Stoxx Europe is up 0.32%
Dow Jones is up 0.077%
NASDAQ increased by 0.067%
2. Daimler Produces Its Own Batteries
German carmaker Daimler AG is planning to produce its own battery after the partnership with Chinese battery supplier Farasis Energy in 2019 failed to deliver lithium-ion battery cells on time. Self-confidence will be very good for the company in the long run as EV-Era is coming
3. Melrose For Shareholder Return 7400 Crores Rs
Melrose Industries on Tuesday announced plans to return its shareholders nearly Rs 7,498 in cash after the company sold its Nortek Air Management business in April. Melrose has a style of buying and then turning weak businesses before selling them.
3. Investment Corp. of Dubai reports a huge loss last year
Dubai Govt’s main investment arm, Investment Corp. of Dubai (ICD) on Tuesday reported a large loss of Rs 31,378 crop for the previous year versus a profit of Rs 50,610 crop a year earlier. The ICD considers the transport and hospitality areas as the main contributors to the loss as they are significantly affected by the Covid situation.
4. Aer Lingus needs 10 billion rupees in additional liquidity to maintain
The new chief executive of Aer Lingus said the company is seeking nearly ten billion rupees in additional liquidity to sustain itself. The company does not expect a short-term return and is losing 8 rupee crore every day.
5. Gamestop Increases Rs 8,400 Rs
The largest retailer of Video Games GameStop said on Tuesday it had raised nearly Rs 8,400 crore to a 50-share lakh offer. The amount will be used for general corporate purposes as well as to invest in growth initiatives. It was able to raise that amount as stock prices rose this year after a brief crush.
6. GlobalFoundries invests $ 4 billion in chip plant in Singapore
GlobalFoundries Inc. is building a $ 4 billion (29 29,000 crore) plant in Singapore to produce semiconductor chips. The company is still looking at Asia for expansion even though President Joe Biden urged companies to bring semiconductor manufacturing to the US
7. Vaccine shortages hit global supply; The poorest countries that suffer
Covax, the global program aimed at providing underdeveloped countries with Covid-19 vaccines is struggling as it faces supply shortages. Many nations across Africa and Asia have run out of vaccines or will be getting them soon.
In the race between vaccine and virus, we must remember this – delays in vaccination programs may leave room for the emergence of newer and more dangerous life-threatening variants, including that of already vaccinated individuals.
8. The Thai Parliament allows the referendum as protesters plan a comeback
The Thai parliament has unblocked a process for a constitutional amendment, one of the main demands of a youth-led protest movement that has gripped the country in the past year. Lawmakers in the Senate and House of Commons voted to pass a bill that would pave the way for a public poll on rewriting the document.
9. Bitcoin plunges below US $ 30,000 for the first time since January amid pressure from China
Bitcoin fell below US $ 30,000 for the first time in nearly five months as it weighed on the recent blow to China’s cryptocurrencies. The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.4 percent to $ 29,614, the lowest since January 27th. As of 1232 GMT it was down 4.2 percent.
10. Billions lost between US-China trade tariffs: Report
In what is called gross misinterpretation, global trade data is showing a huge loss in tariff revenue for the United States. How big? About $ 10 billion (s 74,000 crops).
As new research by Federal Reserve economists shows, China said it was selling more goods to the U.S. reported purchases from China. While U.S. firms may pay less in tariffs by under-reporting the value of Chinese imports, Chinese firms have received higher value-added tax deductions if they over-report the value of exports, economists argue.
The data discrepancy has been apparent since February 2020 and is an indication of why trade tariffs will do more harm than good.
