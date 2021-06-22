How the data strategy will improve fuel care and innovation

In an exclusive blog for Digital Health, Secretary of State for Health and Care Matt Hancock describes how the data strategy will help improve care, fuel innovation and save lives.

In our fight against coronavirus, one of the most powerful tools we possessed was the power of data.

The data helped us identify the most vulnerable people to the coronavirus and ask them to protect, allowed new care pathways as virtual wards and enabled life research that helped us discover new treatments for Covid that have saved over a million lives so far all over the world.

This pandemic has shown once and for all that data saves lives. So, just as we recognize the difficulties and destructions that this virus has brought, we must also recognize the phenomenal progress we have seen in the use of data.

This crisis has led to one of the greatest transformations in the way we live and work in peacetime, and the wise use of data has made this possible. We need to enhance our sights and move on, learning lessons from the crisis

The spirit of the bottle

Today they were by publishing our Data Strategy, which determines, in one place, how well to bottle the breath we have seen during these eighteen months of toil and use the power of data to better recover and save lives.

First, it shows how well it saves lives through improved and integrated care.

Imagine a world in which colleagues have all the information they need at their fingertips to give more accurate diagnoses and more personalized care. This interaction is vital.

We need to make that vision a reality, and doing our best to improve the patient experience by removing barriers, such as repeating information or performing copying tests, that disappoint patients and hinder integrated care.

To do this, fine-tune our Shared Care Records program so that colleagues can view patient information on a shared record, regardless of the system they use. This means that staff spend less time seeking information and more time focusing on caring for their patient.

All of this is part of our mission to put patients in control of their data.

Patients will be able to access their test results, medications, procedures and care plans from all parts of the health system through patient apps, such as the NHS App, just as easily as they can control the weather on their phones .

Also, be more transparent about how the data is used, so that patients can easily see, for example, that life-saving research.

Well do this by breaking down silos and merging data from the entire health and care system.

So our strategy has a section dedicated to social care and a new task for health and care organizations to share anonymous data, so they can be shared more seamlessly.

Proper site architecture

Second, we can save lives by setting the right architecture.

The data architecture is not merely abstract but has had a major impact on the front line. About 27% of physicians who responded to a BMA study said they lost more than four hours a week due to inefficient equipment or systems. This is the time when they can take care of patients.

You are rebuilding our data architecture based on the values ​​that have served us so well during this pandemic. Openness, transparency and interaction.

Above all, the NHS belongs to everyone. So we are committed to making all the new source code we produce or order open and reusable, in order to make sure everyone feels the benefits.

Well remodel our legacy systems, so the NHS is a platform, with a data layer separate from the application layer, where systems can talk to each other and work together, and the right data can be accessed from the right people in real time through APIs.

Our strategy determines how well we get here. It features commitments as a standard and interaction strategy, using consistent user identifiers, based on the use of NHS numbers across all services, and increasing the number of health and care APIs.

Drawing in good and bright

Third, save lives by fostering innovation.

The pandemic has clearly shown that we must take advantage of the best and brightest from all walks of life.

We need to safely bring technology pioneers to work with our innovators across health and care, so we have a porous border between the NHS and the outside world.

For example, providing secure access to data so that researchers in reliable research environments can develop vaccinations for Covid-19, or for new cancer treatments to be developed.

We want to give innovators clear guidelines for the safe and proper use of health and care data and ensure that we can deploy promising scale technology across the system.

The strategy outlines our plans for data partnerships that allow the NHS and industry to create data tools and insights, backed by clear principles of security and confidentiality.

And, again, separating the data layer from the application layer will allow providers to provide application software, but the data will be stored separately and securely, so we have a consistent data platform across the NHS.

This means that innovation can be developed safely and securely, and we can create a more dynamic market for applications, avoiding dependence on any provider.

These are just some of the commitments in this comprehensive plan, which is based on the amazing work we have seen over the last 18 months.

Weve published it in the draft because we want to bring expertise from far and wide and hear from you where we can go next.

So please say your word and join us in our mission: making sure the data makes a difference.