International
How the data strategy will improve fuel care and innovation
In an exclusive blog for Digital Health, Secretary of State for Health and Care Matt Hancock describes how the data strategy will help improve care, fuel innovation and save lives.
In our fight against coronavirus, one of the most powerful tools we possessed was the power of data.
The data helped us identify the most vulnerable people to the coronavirus and ask them to protect, allowed new care pathways as virtual wards and enabled life research that helped us discover new treatments for Covid that have saved over a million lives so far all over the world.
This pandemic has shown once and for all that data saves lives. So, just as we recognize the difficulties and destructions that this virus has brought, we must also recognize the phenomenal progress we have seen in the use of data.
This crisis has led to one of the greatest transformations in the way we live and work in peacetime, and the wise use of data has made this possible. We need to enhance our sights and move on, learning lessons from the crisis
The spirit of the bottle
Today they were by publishing our Data Strategy, which determines, in one place, how well to bottle the breath we have seen during these eighteen months of toil and use the power of data to better recover and save lives.
First, it shows how well it saves lives through improved and integrated care.
Imagine a world in which colleagues have all the information they need at their fingertips to give more accurate diagnoses and more personalized care. This interaction is vital.
We need to make that vision a reality, and doing our best to improve the patient experience by removing barriers, such as repeating information or performing copying tests, that disappoint patients and hinder integrated care.
To do this, fine-tune our Shared Care Records program so that colleagues can view patient information on a shared record, regardless of the system they use. This means that staff spend less time seeking information and more time focusing on caring for their patient.
All of this is part of our mission to put patients in control of their data.
Patients will be able to access their test results, medications, procedures and care plans from all parts of the health system through patient apps, such as the NHS App, just as easily as they can control the weather on their phones .
Also, be more transparent about how the data is used, so that patients can easily see, for example, that life-saving research.
Well do this by breaking down silos and merging data from the entire health and care system.
So our strategy has a section dedicated to social care and a new task for health and care organizations to share anonymous data, so they can be shared more seamlessly.
Proper site architecture
Second, we can save lives by setting the right architecture.
The data architecture is not merely abstract but has had a major impact on the front line. About 27% of physicians who responded to a BMA study said they lost more than four hours a week due to inefficient equipment or systems. This is the time when they can take care of patients.
You are rebuilding our data architecture based on the values that have served us so well during this pandemic. Openness, transparency and interaction.
Above all, the NHS belongs to everyone. So we are committed to making all the new source code we produce or order open and reusable, in order to make sure everyone feels the benefits.
Well remodel our legacy systems, so the NHS is a platform, with a data layer separate from the application layer, where systems can talk to each other and work together, and the right data can be accessed from the right people in real time through APIs.
Our strategy determines how well we get here. It features commitments as a standard and interaction strategy, using consistent user identifiers, based on the use of NHS numbers across all services, and increasing the number of health and care APIs.
Drawing in good and bright
Third, save lives by fostering innovation.
The pandemic has clearly shown that we must take advantage of the best and brightest from all walks of life.
We need to safely bring technology pioneers to work with our innovators across health and care, so we have a porous border between the NHS and the outside world.
For example, providing secure access to data so that researchers in reliable research environments can develop vaccinations for Covid-19, or for new cancer treatments to be developed.
We want to give innovators clear guidelines for the safe and proper use of health and care data and ensure that we can deploy promising scale technology across the system.
The strategy outlines our plans for data partnerships that allow the NHS and industry to create data tools and insights, backed by clear principles of security and confidentiality.
And, again, separating the data layer from the application layer will allow providers to provide application software, but the data will be stored separately and securely, so we have a consistent data platform across the NHS.
This means that innovation can be developed safely and securely, and we can create a more dynamic market for applications, avoiding dependence on any provider.
These are just some of the commitments in this comprehensive plan, which is based on the amazing work we have seen over the last 18 months.
Weve published it in the draft because we want to bring expertise from far and wide and hear from you where we can go next.
So please say your word and join us in our mission: making sure the data makes a difference.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]