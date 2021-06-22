The baby born at Miami International Airport has been given an extremely apt name





(NEXSTAR) A woman who was born at Miami International Airport over the weekend could not have given the newborn a more appropriate name. The girl, who was born on Sunday, was named Mia just like the airport location code (MIA). American Airlines flights canceled: How to check your flight and book again

The story was cleared for arrival today for a special shipment, the airport wrote on Twitter on Sunday after the babies were born. Meet Mia who was born at the airport this afternoon with the help of our Terminal Team, @MiamiDadFire and @MiamiDadePD. Photos shared from the airport show Mia and her mother in one of the terminal bathrooms, surrounded by airport staff as well as members of the Miami-Dade police and fire departments. A spokesman for the airport told Miami Herald that the baby was born inside the toilet at North Terminal, near Gate D43. The mother had just flown from Chicago on an American Airlines flight, he said. We were honored to have helped the mother deliver a safe birth at MIA and are proud to hear that the baby has been named Mia because of her successful arrival at our airport, said Greg Chin, communications director for MIA, in a statement shared with the messenger. Boy jumps on airport luggage carrier, found unharmed 4 minutes later

Social media users were also accepted by the story, though a woman on Facebook showed she worked with him airport security team and helped in the birth of the child showed that the full name of the child was not Mia but rather Miadani. She also set up a GoFundMe account to help young mother Mias cover the expenses of her miracle princess. A particular Twitter user, meanwhile, had another fun idea. It should have lifelong access to every airport lounge and clear line, he wrote on Twitter in response to the airport announcement, adding that Mia now has the single best story of a name. Nice work for everyone involved!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos