City of Toronto, police begin evacuating homeless people from Trinity Bellwoods camp – Toronto

The City of Toronto says it is implementing breach notices given 10 days ago to homeless people living in a campground in Trinity Bellwoods Park.

The notices were issued on June 12 and were being implemented Tuesday morning.

City officials estimate there are 20 to 25 people in the camp. The city in a tweet told them it was being offered “safe, enclosed space, with access to meals, showers and laundry, damage reduction, physical and mental health support and a housing worker”.

The town said people in the camp were being given time to pack two bags of items to take with them and all other items would be collected and stored for up to 30 days to be picked up later.

Officials said there are about 65 structures in the country.

People are pushing back asking not to be surrounded.

Toronto police said officers were deployed at 4:18 a.m. Tuesday to help the city and ensure security.

Dozens of city law enforcement officers, police officers and security guards were seen in the park along with several protesters.

Fences were placed around the turns.

“The city remains focused on providing a human services response to peaceful camps and referrals, voluntary for people sleeping outside to be safer, inside the space,” officials said.

The city said three residents from the camps have accepted the city’s offer to go to a shelter or hotel and have started packing their things.

However, Susan Gibson, a 65-year-old woman living in the camp told Global News that she was “rude” informed by the City that it would take her about two to three hours to remove herself and her belongings.

“For health and safety reasons I will not enter a accommodation space, or a hotel,” Gibson said. “So I will stay here and risk arrest.”

She said living in Trinity Bellwoods Park is not “by choice but by necessity”. She said she is currently working with a housing worker to secure the rent subsidy and access permanent housing.

Many living in the camps have said the shelters and hotels offered by the city are not a desirable option, in part because of the boundary on items and the rules and fences in place.

The city has said the camps are not safe. The City Council also recently passed a motion to end the campaigns.

With files from Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Police are asking the man to leave the park, standing on part of the fence.

Police and city teams clearing camp residents at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on June 22, 2021.

Kimberley Fowler / Global News



