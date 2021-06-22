HH Global to buy Adare International | tidings





LONDONR, June 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / –HH Global is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement on Monday June 21, 2021 to wholly buy Adare International from private equity firm Endless LLP. Adare is a UK headquarters marketing services provider with strong procurement, creative and data offers. The global combined business will consist of more than 4,000 employees in more than 50 countries, generating approximately $ 2.1 billion in annual sales as HH Global consolidates our leading position in the sector. Consistent with the recent merger with InnerWorkings, the underlying reason for the deal is strategic adaptation, in that businesses are extremely complementary. Geographically, acquisition enhances our international footprint and space, especially in Europe AND Latin America. From a solutions perspective, Adare has an excellent procurement offering as well as brings expanded content and interactive service lines which we are excited about getting our customers. Customers and brand portfolios fit well, allowing us to create more aggregation and leverage in the market and provide suppliers with meaningful opportunities to expand their business and utilize more capacity. The excellence of Adare’s people and culture played a critical role in the decision to acquire and bring together the best talent in the industry. It is worth mentioning that the choice of Hare Global Adare as a buyer is a reflection of our reputation and status. HH Global Group CEO Mike Perez said “We are delighted to bring Adare International and HH Global together. We are excited about the potential of our combined company. This is because we will have increased geographical coverage, lines “enhanced service and increased purchasing power and more critically because we are bringing the best people in the industry together. We’re looking forward to welcoming Adare ‘s customers and people at HH Global once the acquisition closes.” Adare International CEO Andrew Dutton said: “We are delighted to be joining HH Global as it accelerates its growth journey. It is an incredible milestone for Adare and a testament to the extraordinary team we have gathered and the client portfolio at “The rapid growth we have created. Our combination will provide our clients with enhanced services and our teams enhanced career opportunities. We are looking forward to working with our new colleagues as we begin the transition to the conclusion of the agreement.” The transaction is subject to further legal processes, which are expected to take between 8-12 weeks. About HH Global Founded in 1991, HH Global is a global provider of external marketing execution. By applying proven processes, industry-leading technology and in-depth expertise to our employees, we develop innovative solutions that reduce the cost of our clients’ physical marketing procurement and content development, improving quality, consistency and market speed. HH Global has a presence in more than 50 countries throughout Europe, North and Latin America, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. We work with some of the biggest, most exciting and most progressive global brands. These contracts include multi-stakeholder agreements from different regions, high-profile, business-critical print coordination, POS (temporary and permanent), promotional merchandise, luxury packaging and creative projects. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hh-global-to-acquire-adare-international-301317221.html HH Global Source







